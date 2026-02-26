PWNFT to face Australia in AFC Women’s Asian Cup opener
CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Philippine Women’s National Football Team (PWNFT) Filipinas unveiled its Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Women’s Asian Cup schedule, which spans the entire month of March.
The reigning 33rd Southeast Asian Games (SEAG) women’s football gold medalists will play three matches in Australia. They open their campaign against host team Australia this Sunday, March 1, at Perth Stadium at 5 p.m. Philippine Time.
Next, the Filipinas will face Korea Republic on Thursday, March 5, at 11 a.m. at Gold Coast Stadium. Their final group match is against Iran on Sunday, March 8, at 5 p.m., also at the same venue.
The team is already in Perth, Australia, where they have been putting the finishing touches on their preparations for the challenging campaign. Before their departure, the Filipinas had a heartwarming send-off ceremony at the SM Mall of Asia Amphitheater, organized by the Philippine Football Federation (PFF) and SM Supermalls.
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PWNFT Filipinas squad
The official squad is composed of the following players:
- Olivia Alexandra McDaniel
- Nina Andrea Meollo
- Leah Parker Bradley
- Angela Rachael Beard
- Malea Louise Cesar
- Jessika Rebecca Cowart
- Janae Allana DeFazio
- Kaya Hawkinson
- Hali Moriah Long
- Sofia Nicole Wunsch
- Ariana Isabella Markey
- Jourdyn Curran
- Jaclyn Katrina Sawicki
- Sara Kristine Eggesvik
- Carleigh Frilles
- Jael-Marie Guy
- Natalie Rae Oca
- Isabella Pasion
- Ava Jolina Villapando
- Alessandrea Carpio
- Anicka Castaneda
- Katrina Jacqueline Guillou
- Chandler Blue McDaniel
- Paige McSwigan
- Alexa Marie Pino
- Mary Louise Ramirez
READ: PWNFT Filipinas call up 32 players for AFC Women’s Asian Cup training camp
“There’s too many to name when I say who’s been outstanding,” remarked Filipinas head coach Mark Torcaso in an article from the PFF website.
“All the girls have been excellent, and it’s created a really big headache for us to pick the best 26 for this Asian Cup.”
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