PWNFT to face Australia in AFC Women’s Asian Cup opener

The PWNFT Filipinas having a light moment during their practice in Australia | PWNFT photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Philippine Women’s National Football Team (PWNFT) Filipinas unveiled its Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Women’s Asian Cup schedule, which spans the entire month of March.

The reigning 33rd Southeast Asian Games (SEAG) women’s football gold medalists will play three matches in Australia. They open their campaign against host team Australia this Sunday, March 1, at Perth Stadium at 5 p.m. Philippine Time.

Next, the Filipinas will face Korea Republic on Thursday, March 5, at 11 a.m. at Gold Coast Stadium. Their final group match is against Iran on Sunday, March 8, at 5 p.m., also at the same venue.

The team is already in Perth, Australia, where they have been putting the finishing touches on their preparations for the challenging campaign. Before their departure, the Filipinas had a heartwarming send-off ceremony at the SM Mall of Asia Amphitheater, organized by the Philippine Football Federation (PFF) and SM Supermalls.

READ: Former Filipinas goalkeeper embraces life after national team retirement

PWNFT Filipinas squad

The official squad is composed of the following players:

Olivia Alexandra McDaniel

Nina Andrea Meollo

Leah Parker Bradley

Angela Rachael Beard

Malea Louise Cesar

Jessika Rebecca Cowart

Janae Allana DeFazio

Kaya Hawkinson

Hali Moriah Long

Sofia Nicole Wunsch

Ariana Isabella Markey

Jourdyn Curran

Jaclyn Katrina Sawicki

Sara Kristine Eggesvik

Carleigh Frilles

Jael-Marie Guy

Natalie Rae Oca

Isabella Pasion

Ava Jolina Villapando

Alessandrea Carpio

Anicka Castaneda

Katrina Jacqueline Guillou

Chandler Blue McDaniel

Paige McSwigan

Alexa Marie Pino

Mary Louise Ramirez

READ: PWNFT Filipinas call up 32 players for AFC Women’s Asian Cup training camp

“There’s too many to name when I say who’s been outstanding,” remarked Filipinas head coach Mark Torcaso in an article from the PFF website.

“All the girls have been excellent, and it’s created a really big headache for us to pick the best 26 for this Asian Cup.”

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