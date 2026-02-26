Man in bed crushed to death by falling palm tree in Tuburan, Cebu

File photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A 48-year-old man died after a palm tree collapsed and fell onto him outside his home in Sitio Imaculada, Barangay Poblacion VII, Tuburan, Cebu, on Wednesday evening, February 25.

Responders said the incident happened shortly after 6 p.m. under clear weather conditions.

Palm tree collapses onto home

According to Joven Bering, a responder from Andam Tuburan, the palm tree had already dried up and lost its roots. It stood unusually tall and was no longer firmly anchored to the ground. Even in the absence of strong winds or rain, the tree remained unstable.

The palm tree collapsed directly toward the victim’s house, with its top portion reaching the roof and damaging part of the structure.

Bering said the man had been resting on a bamboo bench outside his home when the palm tree suddenly fell.

“Naabot gyud ang tumoy sa buli sa ilahang balay. Unya sa ubos sa ilahang balay, naa siyay lantay didto. Naghigda higda siya didto. Mao to nga pagkatumba, naguba gamay ilahang atop, kanang bulada sa ilahang balay. Unya padung pa gyud niya ang katong buli,” he said.

(“The tip of the fallen palm tree reached their house. In ground floor there was a bed. It is where the man was lying down. So when the tree fell, the roof collapsed a little, along the eaves, and the tree fell on him.”)

BFP Tuburan responders confirmed that the victim was struck by the falling palm tree and sustained severe head injuries.

READ: Tuburan, Cebu: Fallen tree damages multicab, ambulance; 2 hurt

Rescue and clearing operations

Personnel from Andam Tuburan, emergency medical services (EMS), and the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) Tuburan responded to the scene shortly after the incident was reported.

Bering said the BFP Tuburan responders found the victim pinned beneath the fallen palm tree. Responding personnel conducted cutting operations to remove the tree, which took several hours due to its size and the way it landed on the house and surrounding area.

Despite rescue efforts, the victim showed no signs of life when responders arrived.

READ: 8-year-old girl killed by falling coconut tree in Leyte

Victim declared dead

The palm tree victim was transported to a hospital in Tuburan, but the man was declared dead on arrival.

As of Thursday, February 26, the victim’s remains have been turned over to his family.

Authorities stressed that the incident was not weather-related but caused by the instability of the dead palm tree, which had already lost its root support.

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