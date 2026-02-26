DOLE-7 closely monitors Binaliw workers’ February salaries

An aerial view shows a landslide at the landfill in Barangay Binaliw, Cebu City on January 9, 2026. (Photo by Alan Tangcawan / AFP)

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Operations at the landfill in Barangay Binaliw may have stopped after January’s deadly landslide, but its more than 100 workers remain on the company payroll.

Nearly two months after the tragedy that claimed 37 lives, no formal notice of closure has been filed with the Department of Labor and Employment in Central Visayas (DOLE-7).

In other words, despite the operational halt, the absence of a formal declaration of closure means the employer-employee relationship remains in effect.

As a result, the agency has required the company to keep paying its workers while the matter remains unresolved.

READ: Binaliw landfill workers receive financial aid, benefits

Company required to pay Binaliw workers

“During our meeting, we required them to pay the salaries of their workers. While dumpsite operations may have ceased, from our standpoint, it’s still business as usual,” said lawyer Roy Buenafe, director of DOLE-7, in a mix of Cebuano and English.

Buenafe added that the company was able to pay salaries and benefits for January. The agency is now monitoring compliance for February.

“Last January, the firm successfully released the benefits to the employees as well as their salaries,” said Buenafe.

READ: Dole: Workers affected by Binaliw landfill tragedy to get aid

Constructive dismissal

Under labor laws, employers who intend to permanently close operations must formally notify DOLE-7 and comply with separation pay requirements.

The Supreme Court defines constructive dismissal as a situation where “an employer creates such unbearable working conditions that the employee feels forced to resign.”

In Binaliw’s case, the landfill has been deemed hazardous following the landslide, effectively preventing employees from returning to work.

If Prime Waste Solutions Cebu decides to formally declare a constructive closure, it would be required to provide separation pay to affected workers, explained Buenafe.

Until then, DOLE-7 said it will continue to monitor the company’s compliance with labor standards, particularly the payment of wages and benefits.

The Binaliw landfill was shut down following the landslide that buried portions of the site and surrounding areas, triggering investigations and calls for accountability.

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