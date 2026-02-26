Tagacanao eyes strong comeback win at “Kumong Bol-Anon 24”

Reymart Tagacanao | Facebook photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Reymart Tagacanao is determined to prove he can bounce back stronger after suffering the first defeat of his professional boxing career as he returns to action on Saturday in the undercard of Kumong Bol-Anon 24 at the Bohol Cultural Center in Tagbilaran City.

In an interview with CDN Digital, Tagacanao said he is eager to showcase significant improvements following the hard lessons he learned from his first overseas fight, which also handed him his maiden loss.

The 26-year-old boxer from Carcar City dropped a unanimous decision to Japanese fighter Ayumu Sano in their bout held in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, last October. Fighting far from home against a seasoned opponent tested Tagacanao both physically and mentally.

READ: Reymart Tagacanao vows to come back stronger after first career loss

Rather than dwell on the setback, Tagacanao chose to treat the experience as a stepping stone toward growth and redemption.

“Daghan ko og nakat-unan, usa na ana ang disiplina, mental toughness, ug ang pag-adjust sa estilo sa kontra,” said Tagacanao.

Now back on familiar ground, Tagacanao will test himself against battle-hardened Cebuano fighter Anthony Gilbuela in an eight-round clash featured in the event promoted by PMI Bohol Boxing Promotions.

READ: Reymart Tagacanao makes weight for WBA title fight, Japanese foe comes in heavy

Reymart Tagacanao kicks off 2026 campaign

Motivated to return to the win column, Tagacanao considers the bout an important start to his 2026 campaign.

“Pursigido kaayo ko kay dako ni nga oportunidad, ug mao kini ang unang duwa nako sa tuig 2026 ug mao sad kini akong comeback fight,” he said.

“Daghan ko og gi-focusan sama sa conditioning, speed, ug sparring para mas lig-on ko ug mas ready ko para sa comeback fight nako.”

Despite his confidence, Reymart Tagacanao remains cautious against Gilbuela, a durable opponent known for his toughness inside the ring. The 30-year-old owns an 8–8–3 (win-loss-draw) record with two knockouts.

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Meanwhile, Tagacanao holds an 11–1 (win-loss) slate with nine knockouts.

Although Gilbuela has gone winless in his last four outings since 2024, he continues to be regarded in local boxing circles as a relentless and resilient competitor.

“Confident ra ko kay kumpleto akong preparation ug salig ko sa akong training. Pero dili lang pod ta kumpyansa sa atong kontra,” Reymart Tagacanao said.

READ: Siphamandla ‘Toytoy’ Baleni in Bohol for ‘Kumong Bol-Anon 24’

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