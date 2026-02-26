Cheng family wants NBI-7 to help probe post-crash events

Kingston Ralph Cheng, 23. | Contributed Photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The family of Kingston Ralph Cheng has expressed gratitude to the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) for its ongoing probe into the tragic hit-and-run incident that killed the young entrepreneur and violinist.

At the same time, they requested help from investigators in looking into the incidents that immediately followed the crash.

READ: Katherine Cheng: ‘No amount of remorse can bring my son back’

“The Cheng Family expresses its gratitude to the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) for its parallel investigation of the tragic incident involving Kingston Ralph K. Cheng,” the Chengs wrote in a statement issued on Thursday, February 26.

Likewise, they also commended the bureau for taking into account technical concerns surrounding Cheng’s death.

In particular, the absence of field sobriety tests, alcohol breath analysis, and chemical and drug testing, which they said could affect the strength of the case.

“The family appreciates the careful consideration of these factors and will continue to work hand in hand with the NBI in evaluating the evidence,” they explained.

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Beyond the immediate investigation, the Cheng family has called on the NBI to examine the sequence of events after the incident.

Specifically, actions or lapses that may have hindered the full enforcement of the Anti-Drunk Driving Law (Republic Act No. 10586).

The Chengs, in turn, hoped that the probe would lead to improvements in the law’s application, ensuring that future cases are handled more effectively.

“No one — be it a father, a mother, a husband, a wife, a brother, or a sister — should endure the heartbreak of losing a loved one as we did,” the family said.

Drunk driving law

Enacted in 2013, the Anti-Drunk and Drugged Driving Act (Republic Act No. 10586) penalizes driving under the influence of alcohol or prohibited drugs.

Violators face fines, imprisonment, and suspension or revocation of their driver’s licenses.

On February 8, Cheng died after being fatally struck by a speeding Toyota Innova driven by 21-year-old Sean Andrew Pajarillo in Brgy. Banilad, Cebu City.

The tragedy drew widespread public attention, prompting parallel investigations by local authorities and the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI).

Pajarillo has been charged with reckless imprudence resulting in homicide and refusal to render assistance. He was temporarily released after posting bail of P72,000.

A central issue in the case is whether evidence links Pajarillo to drunk driving.

Investigators reported that he tested negative in the official liquor test.

However, questions have emerged because the test was administered approximately 18 hours after the incident, raising concerns about its accuracy.

Adding to the controversy are photos and videos circulating on social media that allegedly show Pajarillo participating in multiple drinking sessions shortly before being involved in two hit-and-run incidents, including the one that killed Cheng.

“The Family is hopeful that the results of the NBI’s investigation on this aspect will spur much-needed changes in the law’s implementation,” the Chengs added.

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