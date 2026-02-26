Cebu City buy-busts: High-value targets arrest in 2 barangays

The two high-value drug targets arrested by police and anti-drug operatives during separate buy-bust operations conducted in Barangays Basak San Nicolas and Capitol Site, Cebu City, on Wednesday, February 26. | Contributed photo, PDEA-7

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Two high-value drug targets were arrested in separate buy-bust operations in Cebu City on Wednesday, February 25.

The police and anti-drug operatives conducted the buy-busts hours apart in Barangays Basak San Nicolas and Capitol Site. According to them, these resulted in the seizure of more than P950,000 worth of suspected shabu.

Basak San Nicolas buy-bust

The first operation was carried out around 3:19 a.m. in Sitio Back Rubber World, Barangay Basak San Nicolas, by operatives of the PNP Drug Enforcement Group Special Operations Unit 7, in coordination with regional intelligence and enforcement units, the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency in Central Visayas (PDEA-7), and Mambaling Police Station.

Police arrested a 41-year-old electrician known as alias “Yumi,” who was identified as a high-value individual based on intelligence reports

READ: Cebu City buy busts: Drug den dismantled, 6 nabbed in Punta, Tisa

Recovered from the suspect were three heat-sealed sachets containing suspected shabu — one allegedly sold to an undercover officer and two found in his possession.

Police said the confiscated drugs weighed about 55 grams with an estimated value of P374,000.

Buy-bust money was also recovered, consisting of one genuine P1,000 bill placed on top of several bogus bills to simulate a larger amount.

As of Thursday, February 26, the suspect remains detained at Mambaling Police Station pending the filing of drug-related charges.

READ: Cebu City: 8 arrested, 2 drug dens shut down in separate raids

Capitol Site operation

Later that evening, around 7:30 p.m., a separate buy-bust operation was conducted in Sitio Kawayan, Barangay Capitol Site, by the PDEA-7 Regional Special Enforcement Team, with assistance from the Abellana Police Station and City Drug Enforcement Unit (CDEU).

A 40-year-old barber was arrested during the operation. Authorities seized five packs of suspected shabu weighing approximately 85 grams, with an estimated market value of P578,000.

Buy-bust money and a cellular phone were also recovered.

Intelligence reports from PDEA-7 noted that the suspect was capable of disposing of about 100 grams weekly and was under surveillance for about a month prior to the operation.

As of this writing, the seized drug evidence has been submitted to the PDEA Regional Office laboratory for examination, while the suspect is temporarily detained at the PDEA facility in Lahug, Cebu City.

Charges prepared, probe ongoing

Authorities said charges for violations of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002 are being prepared against both suspects.

Police added that further investigation is underway to determine possible links to broader drug distribution activities in Cebu City.

READ: ICC tackles drug war role of Duterte officials

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