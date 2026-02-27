Queen August: Preserved dugong is symbol of marine conservation in Samal

‘Queen August’: A 9-foot-long female dugong preserved through a seven-month conservation-driven process. | Contributed photo by RJ Camancho

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Queen August, a 9-foot female dugong that washed ashore in Samal Island last year has become a symbol of marine conservation.

Organizers will unveil the preserved marine mammal during the Founding Anniversary Celebration of the Island Garden City of Samal (Igacos) at the Municipal Hall.

Her story highlights a growing call for stronger marine protection in coastal communities. Dugongs face threats from habitat loss, fishing activities, boat strikes, and coastal development. Through preservation, Queen August’s story moves beyond tragedy. It now carries a clear message: protect vulnerable marine life.

READ: Mother, calf dugongs seen; pregnant dugong found dead in Sarangani Bay

Residents discovered Queen August on the morning of August 1, 2025, along the shoreline of Purok 1, Sitio Karsada, Barangay Cogon in Kaputian District, Samal Island.

The Coast Guard Station Igacos reported on their Facebook post dated August 1, 2025, that personnel responded to a citizen’s call at around 9 a.m. When they arrived, they confirmed the dugong had already died.

They coordinated with the City Environment and Natural Resources Office (CENRO) and the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR) to document and retrieve the remains. The team then transported the animal for examination and proper disposal under environmental protocols.

Rather than let the incident fade from memory, taxidermist RJ Camancho took action.

READ: A good sign: ‘Dugong’ spotted foraging in Sarangani Bay

Turning grief into advocacy

Camancho, founder of Brown Butterfly Taxidermy, accepted responsibility for preserving the dugong. He wanted her story to continue.

“Instead of being forgotten, she would become an educational piece for the public,” he told CDN Digital.

He admitted that the news deeply saddened him.

“My first reaction was deep sadness and also worry if she had a baby inside, but at least there was none,” Camancho said. “Dugongs are gentle and vulnerable marine mammals. Losing such a majestic 9-foot female was heartbreaking.”

Still, he saw a larger purpose.

“I saw an opportunity to transform loss into learning, to turn grief into awareness and conservation education,” he said.

A seven-month mission

Camancho spent nearly seven months preserving Queen August. The work tested him physically and emotionally.

“Marine mammals are extremely challenging to preserve because of their size and anatomy,” he explained. “There were moments of exhaustion and doubt.”

He pushed through those challenges because he believed in the mission.

“Queen August became more than a specimen, she became a mission,” he said.

READ: Dead dugong found beached in Surigao Sur town

Through Brown Butterfly Taxidermy, Camancho promotes preservation with purpose. While he often commemorates beloved pets, he also uses taxidermy to support education and environmental awareness.

“Preservation, when done ethically and responsibly, can serve science, education, and conservation,” he said.

He cited natural historian Sir David Attenborough: “If children don’t grow up knowing about nature and appreciating it, they will not understand it, and if they don’t understand it, they won’t protect it.”

A message for the next generation

Queen August now gives visitors a rare chance to see a dugong up close. Many Filipinos may never encounter one in the wild.

Dugongs, also known as sea cows, remain listed as vulnerable worldwide. The Philippines is one of the few Southeast Asian countries where they still live, making local protection efforts critical.

Camancho hopes the exhibit inspires young people.

“I hope children develop curiosity, respect, and empathy for marine life,” he said. “These animals are part of our ecosystem. We must protect them.”

Community support

Local officials and residents in Samal welcomed the project.

“The response has been overwhelming in a positive way,” Camancho said. “People are excited about the unveiling during the founding anniversary celebration.”

Today, Queen August stands not as a trophy, but as a reminder. Her presence urges the public to value marine life and protect the fragile ecosystems beneath Philippine waters.

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