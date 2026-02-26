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WATCH LIVE: Day 3 of Duterte’s ICC Confirmation Hearing | February 26

By: CDN Digital, Inquirer.net February 26,2026 - 05:13 PM
WATCH LIVE: Day 3 of Duterte’s ICC Confirmation Hearing | February 26
Former President Rodrigo Duterte —VIDEO GRAB FROM INTERNATIONAL CRIMINAL COURT

The confirmation of charges hearing for former President Rodrigo Duterte continues today, February 26, before the ICC’s Pre-Trial Chamber I.

On its third day, the proceedings will focus on the presentation of arguments from Duterte’s defense team as judges assess whether the case will move forward to trial. Stay with CDN Digital for real-time updates.

READ: Duterte wants to also skip ICC hearing to review his continued detention

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