Adventurers to convene in Cebu for 4th OUTDOORS7

Photo courtesy of Outdoors7 via the Department of Tourism in Central Visayas

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Stories of mountain summits, river crossings, and open-water journeys will take center stage as the OUTDOORS7 Summit returns.

Now on its fourth edition, the three-day gathering, to be held at a mall in uptown Cebu City, will run from February 27 to March 1.

The OUTDOORS7 event, organized by the Department of Tourism in Central Visayas (DOT-7), aims to bring together members of Cebu’s outdoor community — from mountaineers and trekkers to divers and paddlers, as well as trail riders.

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The OUTDOORS7 Summit will also feature a series of talks, exhibits, and demonstrations.

Among the highlights will be the launching of the gathering’s dedicated space called the OUTDOORS7 Hub.

Also, British-Filipino trekker and mountaineer and online personality Shaun Pelayo will headline this year’s “Campfire Chat” session, where he will share personal accounts from his expeditions abroad and in the Philippines.

Organizers describe the summit as a platform for knowledge-sharing and networking among individuals and groups engaged in outdoor recreation.

READ: Adventure destinations in the mountains of Cebu

Activities featured during the weekend include paragliding, kayaking, scuba diving, mountaineering, trekking, and trail riding.

Product demonstrations and trial sessions will also be available at exhibitor booths throughout the event.

Launched in 2018, OUTDOORS7 began as a venue for members of the adventure community to exchange stories and practices related to outdoor activities.

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