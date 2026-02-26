ARQ Boxing Stable taps veteran trainer Fernando Ocon as new chief coach

Fernando Ocon. | ARQ Boxing Stable photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — ARQ Boxing Stable has ushered in a new era after appointing veteran trainer and proven world champion-maker Fernando Ocon as its new chief trainer.

The Cebu-based boxing outfit recently confirmed Ocon’s appointment, entrusting him with the responsibility of guiding its growing stable of fighters toward bigger opportunities on the international stage.

With the move, longtime trainers Eldo and Joseph Cortes have officially stepped down from their coaching roles after serving the stable since its establishment six years ago.

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For Ocon, the opportunity represents both a personal milestone and a major challenge as he sets his sights on producing another world champion.

“Usa ra akong handom sa tibuok nakong kinabuhi ang makabalik og hawid og world champion sa umaabot. Mao ibuhos gyud nako tanan nakong oras diri sa ARQ boxers bisan unsay mahitabo, laban para sa pangarap sa tibuok Team ARQ nga makabingwit og world belt,” said Ocon.(I have only one dream in my entire life — to once again train and hold a world champion in the future. That’s why I will devote all my time to the ARQ boxers no matter what happens, fighting for the dream of the entire Team ARQ to capture a world title.)

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Ocon gained recognition after steering Marlon Tapales to the World Boxing Organization (WBO) bantamweight world title in 2016 during their time at the Rex Wakee Salud (RWS) Gym in Barangay Punta Princesa, Cebu City.

He also became part of the training team of former world champion Milan Melindo under Prime Fight Promotions and has handled notable fighters such as Kit Ceron Garces and Carlo Bacaro.

Ocon has already begun working closely with ARQ fighters, having served as chief second for Angelus Pilapil earlier this month. Pilapil captured the WBO Oriental Youth flyweight title via unanimous decision over South Korea’s Dae San Yoon in Dalaguete, Cebu.

His coaching credentials were further recognized in 2017 when he received the Best Trainer of the Year award during the 3rd Philippine Boxing Convention.

According to ARQ Boxing Stable official and longtime strength and conditioning coach Roger Justine Potot, Ocon’s arrival signals a fresh chapter for the gym founded by sportsman Jason Arquisola.

“With the departure of Coach Eldo Cortes and Coach Joseph Cortes, who are now focusing on amateur fighters in Mindanao, we decided to acquire the services of GAB Coach of the Year awardee and former world champion trainer Fernando Ocon,” said Potot.

“We believe that with his guidance and training program, we can elevate our preparation and help position our fighters for the world stage. Coach Ocon brings vast experience both as a professional boxer and as a trainer of top-level fighters, and we look forward to his work with our team.”

ARQ Boxing Stable currently boasts a promising roster that includes Angelus Pilapil, Ian Abne, Speedy Boy Acope, Rodel Wenceslao, Berland Robles, and April Jay Abne.

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