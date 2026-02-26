Indonesian GM takes lead at Manny Pacquiao Int’l Open; Cebu contenders slip

GM N.R. Visakh of India faces GM Novendra Priasmoro of Indonesia.

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Indonesian Grandmaster (GM) Novendra Priasmoro seized the solo lead after six rounds of the ongoing Manny Pacquiao International Open on Thursday, February 26, in General Santos City.

Priasmoro climbed from second place in the third round to the top spot after registering two draws and one win in rounds four to six. He drew with Bulgaria’s GM Arkadij Naiditsch, bounced back with a victory over India’s GM Pa Iniyan in the fifth round, and secured another draw against India’s GM N.R. Visakh in the sixth round.

READ: IM Kim Steven Yap stuns Uzbek GM in Manny Pacquiao chess

GM Naiditsch is in second place with 4.5 points, followed closely by Singapore’s GM Jingyao Tin, who also has 4.5 points.

Filipino International Master (IM) Chito Garma is in fourth place with 4.5 points, while Sweden’s Li Min Peng ranks fifth with the same score.

Cebu’s top bet, IM Kim Steven Yap, slipped from seventh place in the fourth round to 21st with 3.5 points. After opening with a three-game winning streak in the first three rounds, Yap faltered in rounds four and five against GM Iniyan and Swedish GM Platon Galperin. He managed to salvage a draw in the sixth round against fellow Filipino FIDE Master (FM) David Elorta.

READ: Filipino IM stuns GM foe, shares lead

Another Cebuano contender, Diego Abraham Caparino, is in 23rd place with 3.5 points. Caparino won two of his last three matches, defeating Russia’s IM Konstantin Sek in round four, losing to FM Raymond Salcedo in round five, and rebounding with a victory over Sheider Nebato in round six.

Arena Grandmaster (AGM) Venancio Loyola, also representing Cebu, is in 47th place with 2.0 points.

In the challenger division, Chris Aldritz Pondoyo is in sixth place with 5.0 points, while John Dave Lavandero is in 10th place with 4.5 points.

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