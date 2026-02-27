Marcos inaugurates upgraded disaster food pack facility in Mandaue

President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. inspects the newly upgraded Mechanized Production Systems (MPS) at the Visayas Disaster Resource Center (VDRC) in Upper Tingub, Mandaue City. | Photo: Mary Rose Sagarino

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu — President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. on Thursday, Feb. 26, inspected and inaugurated the newly upgraded Mechanized Production Systems (MPS) at the Visayas Disaster Resource Center in Upper Tingub, Mandaue City.

The facility acquired five new mechanized production systems, a major upgrade that includes automatic vacuum packaging lines designed to strengthen disaster response capabilities in the Visayas and Mindanao.

The P117-million project, funded through the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Fund, was completed in July 2025. It aims to enhance disaster preparedness and improve response mechanisms across the two regions.

Marcos said the repacking center had previously relied on manual operations. With the new machines in place, daily production capacity increased from 5,000 to 8,000 food packs and can reach up to 30,000 packs per day.

READ: DBM to DSWD: Budget assured for MDRC’s construction

He added that the government currently has 4 million food packs stored nationwide that can be immediately distributed during disasters, such as the recent lava effusion and ash emissions of Mayon Volcano. The government aims to increase this to 5 million packs.

“Ito, pinagawa pa natin ito para lang sa Pilipinas. Meron tayo nito sa Luzon; ito para sa Visayas at Mindanao,” said Marcos.

(We had this built specifically for the Philippines. We have one in Luzon; this one is for the Visayas and Mindanao.)

He also announced that a separate facility is being constructed in Butuan City in Mindanao, with operations expected to begin by late 2025 or early 2026. In the meantime, supplies for Mindanao will be sourced from the Visayas Disaster Resource Center.

“Sana nga hindi na magkasakuna. Ito ang panahon na ang national government ay nagbibigay ng ganitong klaseng food pack. Noong nakaraan, kung saan-saan lang kumukuha ang biktima; ngayon, nakakapag-provide na with our facility,” Marcos added.

(We hope there will be no more disasters. Now is the time that the national government is providing this kind of food pack. In the past, victims sourced food from anywhere; now, we are able to provide it through our facility.)

READ: Marcos touts mechanized relief goods production center in Cebu

Marcos was joined during the inspection by Rex Gatchalian, secretary of the Department of Social Welfare and Development.

Gatchalian said the agency maintains daily production of food packs upon the President’s directive, rather than preparing only when disasters strike.

He assured the public that the government is ready to respond to any calamity. He said the President’s directive is to ease public anxiety by ensuring that families know where to obtain food assistance in times of crisis. Whether a disaster is small or large, he said, the national government is prepared to provide food and, eventually, financial assistance wherever it is needed.

“Ang direction ng ating pangulo na maibsan ang pangamba ng ating mamamayan na kung may sakuna, hindi nila alam kung saan kukunin ang pagkain,” said Gatchalian.

(The direction of our President is to ease the worries of our people so that in times of disaster, they will know where to get food.)

Gatchalian added that the DSWD has stocked 4 million family food packs in about 1,000 warehouses nationwide, higher than last year’s 3 million. The agency aims to reach 5.2 million packs.

Each family food pack contains two three-kilogram vacuum-sealed rice packs, 10 canned goods, chocolate drink powder, and coffee.

He said expiration dates are closely monitored. Items nearing expiration are distributed to volunteers or workers assisting in repacking, although he noted that such cases are rare given the numerous disasters the country has faced.

Tourism Secretary Christina Frasco and her husband, Congressman Duke Frasco; Mandaue City Mayor Thadeo “Jonkie” Ouano; Congresswoman Emmarie “Lolypop” Ouano-Dizon; and Provincial Administrator Joseph Felix Ace Durano also joined Marcos.

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