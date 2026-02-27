Kanlaon erupts anew prompting Negros towns to call off classes on Friday

Kanlaon Volcano as of 7:40 p.m. on Feb. 26. Photo by Marvin Escander

BACOLOD CITY — After the eruption of Kanlaon Volcano on Thursday, Feb. 26, the local governments of Isabela, La Castellana, and Binalbagan towns in Negros Occidental, and Canlaon City in Negros Oriental have suspended classes on Friday as a safety precaution.

A loud explosion felt the ground shook as Kanlaon spewed fire and ash, residents in nearby communities reported.

READ: Kanlaon Volcano erupts anew

The moderately explosive eruption at the summit crater of Kanlaon occurred at 7:04 p.m. and lasted two minutes based on the seismic and infrasound records, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said.

The event generated a plume that rose 2,500 meters above the crater before drifting southwest.

Incandescent ballistics were observed to have rained around the crater while pyroclastic density currents (PDCs) descended the eastern and southeastern upper slopes within 2 kilometers of the summit crater, Phivolcs said.

READ: Kanlaon Volcano erupts: 40 Negros villages hit by ashfall

State geologists said they will be assessing the monitoring parameters within the next 24 hours for possible changes in the alert status of the volcano, which is currently at level 2.

La Castellana Vice Mayor Rhummyla Nicor Mangilimutan said there were grassfires on the side of the volcano following the eruption, and ashfall has been reported in several hinterland barangays.

The grassfires were caused by ballistic projectiles from the volcano, Mari Andylene Quintia, a Phivolcs volcanologist, said. /jpv

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