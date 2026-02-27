Marks & Spencer to stay in Philippines, gets new partner

Marks & Spencer. Image: AFP

MANILA, Philippines — Marks & Spencer (M&S) plans to continue operating in the Philippines, but it will be under another franchise partner, the British fashion label has clarified.

The clarification came after the announcement by the Tantoco family-led specialty retailer SSI Group that it would shut down all M&S stores by May this year.

READ: Marks & Spencer: Its Philippine shops will shut down in May

However, a spokesperson from M&S head office in London said in an emailed statement on Thursday:

“After over 20 years of partnership with the SSI Group, we have made the decision to transition to a new franchise partner to support our ambitious growth plans in the region. Our contract with SSI will end in May 2026, we thank them for their partnership.”

The spokesperson said M&S objective would build a trusted global brand by bringing “the best of M&S” to customers around the world.

READ: SSI to shut down Marks & Spencer stores by May

“We remain committed to the Philippines and the growth opportunity in the region,” the retailer said.

The British brand, which has been operating in the Philippine market for 40 years, said it would share updates on its growth plans “in due course.” /dda

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