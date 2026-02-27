De Lima on ‘maleta’ list: Lawyer admits ‘oversight’ in putting her there

Levito Baligod —NIÑO JESUS ORBETA

Naming Mamamayang Liberal Rep. Leila de Lima among the supposed recipients of kickbacks from flood control projects was an ‘oversight’. This was according to the lawyer of the 18 alleged ex-Marines-turned-“bagmen” of former Ako Bicol Rep. Elizaldy Co.

“I want to make it clear at this point that it could be an oversight to have included her in the list of Congress members that created the impression that she was also given suitcases full of cash,” Lawyer Levito Baligod admitted this in an interview on True FM radio.

READ: Flood control controversy: Gov’t fights to stay out of FATF ‘dirty money’ gray list

Baligod, however, insisted that while there might be this “error” on his part, he included De Lima in the list because she was supposedly present in meetings where she was handed a paper bag—not a suitcase—containing cash.

“The specific detail stated was that after their meeting at the townhouse, she was given a paper bag, which usually contained P5 million to P10 million,” he said.

Baligod served years ago as the private counsel for Benhur Luy and Merlina Sunas, two whistleblowers in the multibillion-peso “pork barrel” scam exposed by the Inquirer in 2013 involving businesswoman Janet Lim-Napoles and several lawmakers.

READ: Ex-Makabayan reps: Cash suitcases claim meant to divert attention from ICC

On Tuesday, he presented the alleged bagmen at a press conference where they claimed to have delivered P805 billion in kickbacks to President Marcos and several lawmakers, the money packed in pieces of luggage (“maleta”).

The Palace and some of the lawmakers named on the list have since issued strong denials. They questioned the timing of the allegations for being in the same week where the International Criminal Court is holding a pretrial hearing on the charges against ex-President Rodrigo Duterte.

Duterte critics

Despite Baligod’s clarification, the affidavit signed by the alleged bagmen containing their allegations was formally submitted to the Office of the Ombudsman on Thursday.

It was not immediately unclear whether De Lima’s name had been removed from the list of alleged cash recipients.

READ: Trillanes denies receiving $2M from Zaldy Co, vows to go after accusers

The affidavit also came with a letter asking the antigraft agency to investigate certain officials, including Ombudsman Jesus Crispin Remulla himself, for supposedly meeting with persons linked to the ICC about the government cooperating with the court regarding Duterte’s case, contrary to the official Philippine position at the time.

The alleged meeting happened when Remulla was still the justice secretary.

In the letter, Baligod said the affidavit contains the “personal knowledge” of the ex-Marines about the “delivery of monies from their employer to certain government officials.”

He said there may be possible violations of the antigraft law and the Code of Conduct and Ethical Standards for Public Officials and Employees.

The affidavit attached purported photos of the bags used in the deliveries.

Later on Thursday, the Office of the Ombudsman issued a statement confirming receipt of the affidavit, but clarified that it was “not yet a verified complaint initiating formal proceedings.”

Assistant Ombudsman Mico Clavano said the document will still have to undergo standard evaluation procedures, including determination of sufficiency in form and substance, jurisdiction and the existence of prima facie basis to proceed.

‘Political context’

Clavano acknowledged the “evident political context” of the filing, adding that “the office will carefully assess not only the contents of the affidavit but also the credibility of affiants and the supporting evidence presented.”

In Congress, Senate President Pro Tempore and blue ribbon committee chair Panfilo Lacson said the panel had started its preparatory examination of the allegations.

READ: DOJ: ‘Bagman’ usec not fleeing amid kickback claim

He said these steps were already taken even before Sen. Imee Marcos filed a resolution asking the committee to look into the matter.

“We will evaluate first the source of information, which in this case are the 18 alleged Marine personnel who appeared at a press conference last Tuesday. Second is the reliability or credibility of the information itself, meaning the content of their affidavit,” Lacson said. —WITH REPORTS FROM KEITH CLORES AND JOHN ERIC MENDOZA

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