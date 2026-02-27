Sibonga church: Capitol forms task group to speed up its restoration

The Nuestra Señora del Pilar Parish Church and Convent in Sibonga, southern Cebu. | Photo courtesy of Patrickroque01/Wikimedia Commons

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu — The Cebu Provincial government, led by Governor Pamela Baricuatro, has formed a special team to speed up the repair and restoration of the historic Nuestra Señora del Pilar de Zaragoza Church and Convent in Sibonga town in southern Cebu.

Executive Order No. 14, Series of 2026, signed on Feb. 20, assigned a Technical Working Group (TWG) to supervise the repair, conservation, and overall protection of the church complex in coordination with cultural authorities.

The order aims to organize national and local agencies under one body to resolve past funding and compliance issues and move forward with the rehabilitation of the typhoon-damaged heritage site.

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Task group

The TWG includes representatives from Capitol offices, the Archdiocese of Cebu, national cultural agencies, and the Sibonga municipal government.

Members from the province are Assistant Provincial Administrator Aldwin Empaces, heritage consultant Dr. Jose Eleazar Bersales, Board Member Paz Rozgoni, Sibonga Mayor Caroline Bacaltos, and parish priest Fr. Joey Belciña.

National officials include Regalado Trota Jose Jr. of the National Historical Commission of the Philippines (NHCP), Eric Zerrudo of the National Commission for Culture and the Arts, Mark Lapid of the Tourism Infrastructure and Enterprise Zone Authority (TIEZA), and Architect Vangie Cheryl Ulila of the University of San Carlos.

The group will inspect the site, propose conservation measures that follow heritage standards, coordinate with concerned agencies, and draft a detailed rehabilitation and conservation plan.

The plan must outline technical designs, cost projections, funding sources, timelines, and safeguards to preserve the church’s historical and architectural features.

READ: ‘Odette’ devastates heritage sites in Cebu and Bohol

Clearance granted

The creation of the body followed a meeting between Baricuatro and Lapid, who said TIEZA secured clearance to proceed after earlier delays tied to audit and compliance concerns.

In January last year, the previous provincial administration signed a P110-million agreement with TIEZA for the project, with the Capitol as the implementing agency and TIEZA as the funder.

The Commission on Audit later questioned the arrangement and issued notices that resulted in the return of P99 million to the national government in May 2025.

According to Lapid, the funds have been reinstated, with TIEZA now taking over implementation to comply with NHCP requirements while coordinating with the provincial and municipal governments.

Planned works include repairs to the roof, restoration of ceiling paintings, upgrades to the electrical system, rehabilitation of pews and kneelers, and repairs to the convent—all subject to NHCP guidelines.

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Sibonga Church

The Nuestra Señora del Pilar Parish Church and Convent, also known as the Sibonga Church, is a centuries-old structure in southern Cebu recognized by the NHCP as a Level II historical site.

The stone and coral church is known for its interior artworks, including a ceiling mural by Cebuano artist Raymundo Francia.

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It sustained heavy damage during Typhoon Odette in December 2021, affecting its roof, painted ceilings, and convent building.

With the restoration budget recovered, provincial officials said the project forms part of efforts to protect Cebu’s built heritage and support cultural and faith tourism in southern towns.

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