SRP ‘dumpsite’ sparks health, environmental concerns in Cebu

A dumpsite sits near Pond A, a wildlife habitat in Cebu City’s South Road Properties (SRP). (Screenshot from Cebu City Reef Rehabilitation Initiative / FB Page)

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu — Amid the mounting piles of garbage generated daily in Cebu City, concerns are rising over the environmental and health risks posed by the temporary waste transfer station set up at the South Road Properties (SRP).

An expert warned that storing hundreds of tons of mixed waste near coastal areas could threaten public health and waterways, even as city officials call the move an urgent response to the city’s waste crisis following the Binaliw landfill trash slide.

SRP transfer station risks

According to Dr. Ian Dominic Tabañag, a chemical engineering specialist and assistant professor at the University of San Carlos, the SRP area is not designed for handling residual and unsegregated solid waste.

“[The area is not tailored to store waste]. So it poses some environmental concerns,” he told CDN Digital in an interview.

READ: Cebu waste crisis: Bound for Aloguinsan, refuse pauses at SRP

He warned that the presence of biodegradable components in mixed waste could create leachate. It is contaminated liquid formed when rainwater or moisture passes through garbage and carries dissolved pollutants. The risk is that leachate may seep into the ground and reach nearby waterways.

Such contamination, Tabañag noted, could affect coastal waters and communities given the site’s proximity to the sea. Point in fact, the Inayawan landfill faced similar issues.

“There’s a health risk, [it could be] a source of disease,” Tabañag said.

Improperly contained plastic waste may also be transported to rivers and coastal areas, such as the Guadalupe River in Barangay Pasil, he added.

However, Tabañag acknowledged that the SRP station serves as an emergency measure while the city seeks a long-term solution to manage its daily output of 600 to 700 tons of garbage.

READ: Cebu waste crisis: Experts urge stricter eco-policy enforcement

Other solutions to consider

To reduce the volume of daily waste, the city has implemented strategies: enforcing segregation, promoting composting, and shredding biodegradable materials.

The Cebu City Council has also expressed its support for the proposed opening of interim cells at the Binaliw landfill while rehabilitation works are ongoing. This proposal has yet to be approved by the Department of Natural and Environmental Resources (DENR).

Moreover, Dr. Tabañag suggested exploring waste-to-energy (WTE) technologies as a way to manage garbage while producing useful byproducts like electricity and fuel.

Addressing concerns about WTE’s environmental impact, he highlighted non-burn methods. These type of methods treat waste through mechanical, chemical, or biological processes instead of incineration.

READ: Cebu waste crisis: Time running out, Aliko Garganera warns

Waste bound to Aloguinsan

During an executive session on Monday, Feb. 23, the city council confirmed that the temporary transfer station at SRP was set up to hold the city’s garbage before transporting it to a landfill in Aloguinsan.

“SRP is just temporary. We will also ask permission from the DENR regarding our use of the space. But hopefully, DENR can also guide us in the matter of disposal of garbage,” Councilor Dave Tumulak said.

The city had previously sent some waste to the Asian Energy landfill in Barangay Polog, Consolacion — an agreement set until March 2026.

However, Department of Public Services head Paul Gelasque said the facility has stopped accepting garbage due to supposed payment issues.

CDN Digital has also reached out to the DENR – Environmental Management Bureau for comment. The agency has not responded as of this report.

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