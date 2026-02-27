Gasoline prices seen to go up by P1.60 per liter next week
Diesel to increase by P1 per liter, kerosene by P1.20 per liter
MANILA, Philippines – Fuel prices are projected to rise anew next week to as high as P1.60 per liter amid continued geopolitical concerns in the Middle East.
Citing price developments as of Thursday, Jetti Petroleum president Leo Bellas said diesel prices are seen to increase between P0.80 to P1 per liter and gasoline between P1.40 to P1.60 per liter.
READ: Fuel prices up by as much as P1.20 per liter this week
On Tuesday, gasoline prices rose by P0.60 per liter, and diesel and kerosene by P1.20 per liter.
“Uncertainty in the Middle East continues to support diesel and gasoline prices this week as the underlying crude prices continue its upward trajectory,” Bellas said.
“Pushing gasoline prices even higher is the lower exports from China and South Korea owing to lower production over the Lunar New Year holidays.”
READ: Gasoline prices to go up by P1.20/l, diesel by 60 centavos/l on Tuesday
Bellas also pointed out that “the risk of war between the US and Iran remains the key driver supporting crude oil prices.”
“With negotiations still unresolved and both sides signaling readiness to escalate, the risk of a disruption-driven spike is keeping prices elevated,” he said.
Additional risks to prices include “the temporary closure of parts of the Strait of Hormuz for live-fire drills reported by Iran last week (that) underscored Iran’s capability to disrupt transit in the strait even if only briefly.”
READ: Petroleum prices to rise by as much as P1.20 per liter this week
Bellas noted that these risks are partly countered by the “renewed tariff uncertainty” in the US.
“Furthermore, the potential resumption of production increases by OPEC+ from April following a Q1 (first quarter) pause, could drive inventory builds and help temper price gains,” he added. (PNA)
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