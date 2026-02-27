Palace to Kaufman: File case if you see abuses under PBBM anti-drug ops

Palace press officer Claire Castro and Nicolas Kaufman, legal counsel for former President Rodrigo Duterte. — File photos

MANILA, Philippines — Malacañang has urged Nicholas Kaufman, former president Rodrigo Duterte’s legal counsel, to file cases before local courts if he has observed rights abuses in the Marcos administration’s implementation of anti-drug operations.

Palace press officer and Undersecretary Claire Castro, in an interview with DZMM Teleradyo on Friday, also questioned why it seems Duterte’s lawyer Nicholas Kaufman is more concerned about President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s administration when his primary focus should be defending his client.

READ: ICC hearing: Killings continued under Marcos, Duterte’s counsel says

The Malacañang official was referring to Kaufman’s remarks during the third day of the confirmation of charges hearing at the International Criminal Court (ICC) wherein he asked ICC prosecutors if Marcos will also be investigated since drug-related killings supposedly continued under his administration.

“Then lead the way with the filing of cases here. He should visit us here and file complaints regarding the things he saw if he’s interested,” Castro, a lawyer by profession, said.

“The problem with Atty. Kaufman, he should attend to a lot of matters for his client, but why is his attention on President Marcos Jr.?” she asked.

READ: Pam Baricuatro: Duterte belongs home, not at ICC

Castro also speculated that Kaufman might no longer be focused on saving his client, as rescuing another person’s political career seems to be his new goal.

“That’s why we interpret these moves from Kaufman being no longer focused and interested in saving his client. Maybe he is saving another person’s political career,” Castro said.

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