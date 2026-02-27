Discaya-linked cars’ auction: More than P102M raised

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MANILA, Philippines – The Bureau of Customs (BOC) raised more than P102 million through the auction of luxury vehicles owned by the controversial Discaya couple.

In a statement on Friday, Customs Commissioner Ariel Nepomuceno said the revenue collected was from the sale of nine out of 13 cars seized from the couple.

READ: Discayas’ Rolls-Royce finally sold for P29M to Baguio theme park owner

“The BOC returns these funds to the Bureau of the Treasury, where they can be used to support and fund programs of the national government for our countrymen,” Nepomuceno said.

Out of the 12 vehicles offered in the auction on Feb. 25, seven were Discaya-linked, and three of these vehicles were sold.

READ: Sarah Discaya: Nipalit og luxury car kay nagustuhan ang payong

The 2024 Lincoln Navigator was sold to Cantinetta Espresso Concepts for P6.95 million, the 2022 Cadillac Escalade ESV was won by Igorot Stone Kingdom, Inc. for P6.62 million, and the Bentley Bentayga went to TDY Consumer Goods Trading for P12.18 million.

The recent auction generated P25.75 million. Including registration fees, the total proceeds reached P25.77 million. (PNA)

READ: 3 more Discaya luxury vehicles sold for P25.7-M

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