‘I am a human being’: Kaufman expresses sympathy for drug war victims

Nicholas Kaufman, lead defense counsel for former Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte. ICC photo

THE HAGUE, Netherlands — Nicholas Kaufman, former president Rodrigo Duterte’s lead defense counsel, expressed sympathy for the drug war victims, remarking that he felt sorry for one he saw weeping during the charges confirmation hearing at the International Criminal Court (ICC).

After presenting his case on Thursday, Kaufman told reporters that he does not want to downplay the grief and plight caused by the drug war killings.

As lead defense counsel, he said he recognizes the plight of the drug war victims, whose experiences in the alleged crimes against humanity case form the basis of the charges against Duterte.

“Because in every case in the ICC, the victims are always at the center because this court is set up to counter impunity,” he said. “But that has nothing to do with whether or not someone who’s brought before this court is criminally responsible.”

READ: Palace to Nicholas Kaufman: File case if you see abuses under PBBM

The British-Israeli lawyer said it was only natural for him to feel the human side of the case, but this does not affect his stance that the former president could not be held responsible as an indirect co-perpetrator in the killings under the alleged crackdown on illegal drugs and criminality.

“Of course, I felt for the old lady in the gallery who was crying because I’m a human being… I don’t make light of grief. However, having said that, I have a job to do, and my job is to defend someone who I believe has been wrongly charged,” he stressed.

Kaufman also addressed the drug war victims at the start of his presentation, saying he does “not disrespect the soul of any deceased person, nor does it make light of the loss of life.”

“Any criticism made by us today will not be levelled at the loved ones of those such as the tearful relative whom I saw in the gallery here on Tuesday,” he told the chamber.

READ: Duterte argument: Killings done in self-defense

Llore Pasco, whom Kaufman was referring to in his remarks, felt belittled by how the lawyer reduced the lives of their loved ones to mere statistics.

“It was as if [he] did not give importance to our suffering,” Pasco, who lost two sons in the drug war, said in response to Kaufman’s arguments before the court.

She found “no substance” in Kaufman’s presentation on the merits and dismissed it as “pure lies.”

Meanwhile, human rights lawyer Neri Colmenares said “nothing was shattered,” refuting former Presidential spokesperson Salvador Panelo’s satisfaction with Kaufman’s arguments on Thursday.

“They (defense) said there’s no common plan. I don’t see any procedural requirement that they had to have a meeting for a common plan… That doesn’t shatter [evidence],” he said.

Kaufman told the ICC Pre-Trial Chamber I judges that the killings were merely “minimal” and carried out “at random” to counter the prosecution’s argument that there was a “common plan” to kill drug suspects on Duterte’s orders.

But Colmenares said the defense is unlikely to convince the court that the police simply woke up in a bad mood and went on a random killing spree.

“No. It was an order, there was a pattern, there was public vilification of targets, and there was an execution of the targets in broad daylight with many witnesses in public plazas and markets as if the perpetrators were never afraid … There was also a pattern of cover-up, except for a few sacrificial lambs,” he said.

READ: More drug war victims’ relatives to join ICC case vs Duterte

He also questioned why Kaufman had to bring up prosecuting the “self-confessed murderers” when ICC prosecutors typically target only those deemed the “most responsible,” or those who ordered the killings, not those who carried them out.

For ICC-accredited lawyer Kristina Conti, the defense also placed on the court’s record that arrests during the so-called war on drugs reached about 118,000.

“So to the point of view of the legal representatives of victims, who pointed the issue out on Monday, that the crimes against humanity encompass so many acts, including detention and arrest,” Conti told reporters.

Closing statements on the final day of the pretrial hearing will serve as “rebuttal” statements, Conti explained.

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