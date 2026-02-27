PNP: Nationwide crime rate drops by almost 4 percent in Jan. 2026

(Photo courtesy of Philippine National Police (PNP)

MANILA — The nationwide crime rate has dropped by 3.94 percent in January 2026 compared to December 2025, according to the Philippine National Police (PNP).

In a statement on Friday, the PNP said 2,581 incidents were recorded in January, down by 106 cases from 2,687 in December.

Focus crime categories also declined: murder cases fell from 319 to 284; physical injuries from 427 to 299; rape from 516 to 400; and motorcycle carnapping from 162 to 149.

Most regions posted reductions, with Police Regional Office 1 (Ilocos Region) logging a 31.03-percent decrease in focus crimes, the PNP said.

READ: PNP logs 2.87% drop in theft cases in first 6 weeks of 2026

Fourteen regions reduced overall crime volume in January, resulting in a national Crime Clearance Efficiency of 93.22 percent and a Solution Efficiency of 70.24 percent.

“These numbers show that mas mababa ang krimen at mas marami ang nalulutas na kaso. Ibig sabihin, gumagana ang ating pinaigting na operasyon at koordinasyon sa komunidad (that there are fewer crime and more cases solved. This means that our intensified operations and community coordination are working),” PNP chief Gen. Jose Melencio Nartatez said.

The PNP also reported solid gains in solving serious crimes. Murder cases posted an 80.99-percent clearance rate and a 46.83-percent solution rate. Physical injury cases recorded a 95.99-percent clearance rate and a 79.26-percent solution rate, while rape cases reached a 94-percent clearance rate, with 24 cases pending. Theft logged a 97.13-percent clearance rate and an 86.12-percent solution rate.

READ: Central Visayas logs 942 fewer crimes in 2025 compared to 2024 — PRO-7

Authorities also stepped up efforts against kidnapping and cybercrime. Seven kidnapping cases were solved for an 85.71-percent efficiency rate. Cybercrime cases registered a 66.55-percent clearance rate and a 55.75-percent solution rate as digital security measures were strengthened.

PNP arrests

The PNP likewise recorded a 32-percent surge in the number of arrests during the same period, with intensified police operations resulting in 9,046 total arrests across all PNP units.

From 4,492 arrests of Other Wanted Persons (OWP) in December, the number jumped to 5,946 in January — an increase of 1,454 arrests or 32.37 percent. Arrests of Most Wanted Persons (MWP), meanwhile, rose from 1,607 to 2,129, marking an additional 522 high-value targets apprehended or a 32.48-percent increase.

For the period under review, a total of 212,608 individuals nationwide remain listed as wanted — 179,505 OWPs and 33,103 MWPs. In January alone, the PNP achieved arrest efficiency rates of 3.31 percent for OWP and 6.43 percent for MWP.

READ: Nationwide crime rate dropped by 12.86% in November 2025

NCRPO recorded the highest number of arrests with 1,301, while significant contributions were also recorded across Police Regional Offices in Calabarzon, 982; Central Luzon, 788; Davao Region, 433; and Bicol, 375.

Specialized units further reinforced the nationwide drive, with the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) accounting for 738 arrests, Highway Patrol Group, 73; Anti-Kidnapping Group, 22; Anti-Cybercrime Group, 31; and Maritime Group, 107.

Non-Operational Support Units collectively contributed 971 arrests, the PNP said. (PNA)

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