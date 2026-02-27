Impose total vape ban, PH urged as 8 ASEAN states adopt prohibition

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MANILA, Philippines – Public health advocates on Friday pressed lawmakers to impose an absolute ban on electronic cigarettes, heated tobacco products (HTPs), and other nicotine delivery systems.

In a statement, health groups said the Philippines is lagging behind its Southeast Asian neighbors in protecting the public, particularly the youth, from what they described as a growing “vapedemic.”

READ: PDEA-7 cautions against spread of marijuana-laced vapes

Myanmar on vape ban

The call came after Myanmar became the eighth member of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) to implement a vape ban, even as the Philippine Congress continues deliberations on proposed tax measures for tobacco and vape products.

Former Health Secretary Dr. Jaime Galvez Tan said while higher and uniform taxes on tobacco and nicotine products are welcome, they are not enough.

“While our legislators are still debating tax rates for vapes and other nicotine delivery products, Myanmar has joined seven other ASEAN countries in implementing a total vape ban. While we support calls for higher and uniform taxes for all tobacco products as a step towards restricting these products, we also stand firm in pushing for a comprehensive ban,” Galvez Tan said.

READ: BIR destroys over 15,000 illicit vape units seized from Visayas

He said such a measure will provide the strongest protection for public health and ensure administrative and regulatory clarity.

Other Asean countries

Aside from Myanmar, the health groups said, Brunei, Cambodia, Lao PDR, Singapore, Thailand, Timor-Leste and Vietnam have already enforced comprehensive vape prohibitions.

“We commend Myanmar for showing that our region is taking steps to combat the growing ‘vapedemic.’ If Myanmar, Brunei, Cambodia, Lao PDR, Singapore, Thailand, Timor-Leste, and Vietnam have already implemented a comprehensive vape ban, the Philippines can too,” Galvez Tan added.

Citing data from the Institute for Global Tobacco Control in 2019 and 2021, the groups said about 14 percent or 1.21 million Filipino youths and 2 percent or 1.63 million adults use e-cigarettes.

READ: DOH: Vaping not safer than smoking cigarettes

Surveyed youth

They said 70 percent of surveyed youth believe e-cigarettes are less harmful than conventional cigarettes, while nearly 51 percent reported using them to reduce or quit smoking.

In 2024, the country recorded its first death linked to E-cigarette or Vaping Use-Associated Lung Injury (EVALI), involving a 22-year-old male with no prior smoking history but with two years of consistent vape use.

Southeast Asia Tobacco Control Alliance (SEATCA) Dr. Ulysses Dorotheo said e-cigarettes are falsely marketed as harm-reduction tools.

“In reality, e-cigarette liquids and aerosols are toxic. Nicotine can raise blood pressure and heart rate, suppress the immune response, and promote cancer development, increasing the risk of cardiovascular diseases and cancer. Propylene glycol, vegetable glycerin, and flavorings, when inhaled, irritate the airways and damage lung tissue, causing chronic respiratory diseases,” Dorotheo said.

READ: DOH pushes for total vape ban, warns public of severe health risks

Philippines’ obligations

The advocates also cited the Philippines’ obligations as a party to the WHO Framework Convention on Tobacco Control, which encourages member-states to adopt stricter measures beyond the treaty’s minimum requirements to safeguard public health.

“Higher taxes on harmful products can discourage consumption but if we truly want to protect public health, a total ban is the strongest measure the government can take to stop this worsening tobacco and vape epidemic,” Dorotheo said.

Comprehensive prohibition

The groups added that a comprehensive prohibition would help address tax administration concerns and allow authorities to focus on curbing illicit trade.

In 2025, the Department of Health (DOH) called for a nationwide total ban on vape products, citing their link to cardiovascular disease, cancer and other lung illnesses.

“The DOH agrees with an e-cigarette ban. As the country’s foremost health authority, its recommendations must guide national health policies and translate into concrete action to stop the growing ‘vapedemic’,” Dorotheo said.

He also urged policymakers to act decisively and uphold the country’s leadership in global tobacco control. (PNA)

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