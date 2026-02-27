DepEd backs national AI center to guide safe use in classrooms

Education Secretary Sonny Angara visits public school learners at a computer laboratory. | DepEd file photo

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu — Artificial intelligence (AI) is steadily entering Philippine classrooms, with education officials positioning it as both a learning tool and a system for governance support.

Helping this shift is the National Artificial Intelligence Center for Research and Innovation (NAICRI). It is a national center for AI research and innovation led by the Department of Science and Technology, which launched on Thursday, February 26.

The national center seeks to strengthen AI research, expand access to shared computing resources, and support projects in priority sectors, including education and public services.

READ: DepEd issues AI policy: ‘Human-centered’ approach must be prioritized

The Department of Education (DepEd) said the new research and innovation hub will help guide the proper and safe integration of AI tools in basic education across the country.

It added that the initiative complements its ongoing efforts to improve digital infrastructure, enhance workforce skills, and promote responsible use of emerging technologies in schools.

READ: AI in classrooms? DepEd issues ‘responsible use’ guidelines

AI in Philippine classrooms

Even before NAICRI was established, DepEd had been advancing AI use under three focus areas: applying AI in classrooms, teaching students about AI concepts, and using AI to improve education systems.

Among its initiatives are Project TALINO, a digital mapping system that tracks school needs; Project DUNONG, which automates exams for school head applicants; and Project SALIKSEEK, a tool that quickly retrieves structured education data.

DepEd has also issued national guidelines that set standards for AI use in schools. This covered restrictions on high-risk applications, the creation of a DepEd AI Registry, and requirements for data privacy and child protection compliance.

READ: AI in classrooms? DepEd issues ‘responsible use’ guidelines

In a press statement, Education Secretary Sonny Angara said the agency aims to prepare students for future careers while ensuring that AI applications remain safe, fair, and properly regulated.

“Education must be both protected and future-ready,” Angara said. “We will harness AI to close learning gaps, strengthen governance, and empower teachers — but always with safeguards, transparency, and human oversight.”

READ: Cebu City AI platform stalls over budget questions

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