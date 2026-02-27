Royal Oceancrest Panglao 2 Tower A fully completed, strengthening Bohol’s vacation rental market

Investors seeking a rewarding condominium investment in Bohol have new reasons for optimism as Tower A of Royal Oceancrest Panglao 2 has officially reached 100% completion. The milestone was marked by a lighting ceremony held on January 30, 2026, signaling the building’s readiness for occupancy and reinforcing the project’s position in the growing vacation rental property market in Panglao.

Start your home investment journey with PrimaryHomes today at https://primaryhomes.com/projects/royal-oceancrest-panglao-2.

Developed by PrimaryHomes, a premier and award-winning real estate developer in the Visayas with over three decades of experience, the project reflects a consistent track record of delivering high-quality developments on schedule.

PrimaryHomes operates within the broader Primary Group, an organization with 75 years of collective experience and established expertise in property development and construction, enhancing the group’s integrated capabilities across planning, engineering, and project execution, and property management.

This Primary Group ecosystem provides substantial institutional depth, supporting disciplined delivery standards, rigorous quality control, and on-time project completion, an increasingly valuable differentiator in emerging real estate markets.

Through this coordinated group synergy, the completion of Tower A assures buyers not only of structural integrity and build quality, but also of a streamlined turnover process and a rental-ready asset positioned to generate returns immediately.

Rental-Ready Units in a Prime Bohol Location

With full energization complete, units in Tower A are now ready for occupancy, an important advantage for investors targeting the thriving tourism-driven rental market in Panglao. The development’s completion allows property owners to begin accommodating guests without delay, maximizing earning potential from day one.

Operational amenities, including the Children’s Playground and Multi-purpose Court, further enhance the project’s appeal to families and leisure travelers. These lifestyle-driven features strengthen short-term rental attractiveness while supporting long-term property value appreciation.

Designed for Lifestyle and Investment Growth

Royal Oceancrest Panglao 2 is positioned as both a premium residential address and a turnkey vacation rental investment, offering the rewards of a resort-style getaway with scenic sea and sunset views, thoughtfully designed units, and vacation-ready amenities that cater to travelers seeking home-like accommodations in Bohol. Its strategic location in Panglao, one of the province’s top tourism hubs, provides the rewards of an enriching gateway, placing world-class beaches, resorts, dining, schools, medical centers, and transport hubs within easy reach while supporting strong rental demand.

With Royal Oceancrest Panglao 2 Tower A now fully completed and rental-ready, the development delivers the rewards of a business opportunity for investors seeking a premium vacation rental property in Bohol, offering immediate rental income, long-term appreciation, and a reliable investment backed by a reputable developer with decades of expertise. Discover a Life Filled With Rewards at Royal Oceancrest Panglao 2. Start your home investment journey with PrimaryHomes today at https://primaryhomes.com/projects/royal-oceancrest-panglao-2.

Royal Oceancrest – Your Gateway, Your Getaway.