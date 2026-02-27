Tudela police seize unauthorized truck carrying butane canisters

The non–DOE-authorized truck carrying thousands of butane canisters was intercepted by police at Barangay Southern Poblacion, Tudela, Cebu, last Wednesday, February 25, during a routine checkpoint | Photo courtesy of Tudela Municipal Police Station

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A delivery truck transporting thousands of butane canisters was intercepted at a police checkpoint in Tudela, Cebu, after authorities found that the vehicle used for distribution was not authorized by the Department of Energy (DOE).

The interception took place at around 7:45 p.m. last Wednesday, February 25, during a routine checkpoint conducted by the Tudela Municipal Police Station in Barangay Southern Poblacion.

Vehicle not DOE-approved

In an interview with Police Chief Master Sergeant Glen Abapo of the Tudela Municipal Police Station on Friday, February 27, he said the violation stemmed from the use of a delivery vehicle that was not authorized by the DOE to transport liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) products.

Abapo explained that while the business reportedly had a vehicle approved by the DOE, that unit had broken down. The driver instead used another truck that was unauthorized, resulting in a violation of Republic Act No. 11592, or the LPG Industry Regulation Act of 2021.

“Actually, ang violation is ang sakyanan. Unauthorized ang sakyanan nga gigamit sa pag-load sa mga canisters kay dili man siya approved sa Department of Energy ang sakyanan. Naa silay sakyanan nga approved sa DOE pero naguba. So ang gigamit niya nga sakyanan is dili approved sa DOE maong naa siyay violation,” he said.

Abapo noted that safety permits and clearances are mandatory for vehicles transporting LPG in bulk or in cylinders and cartridges.

The vehicle is registered under alias “Daisy” of 34 Kingfisher St., Banilad, Cebu City, and was driven by alias “Rodel,” of legal age, a resident of Tabay Mabao, Marigondon, Lapu-Lapu City, and working as a driver.

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Thousands of butane canisters inventoried

Upon inspection, police found that the white aluminum van truck was carrying a large quantity of butane canisters.

An inventory conducted by responding officers showed the vehicle contained 152 cases holding 6,096 filled tin can butane canisters and 62 cases containing 2,480 empty aluminum butane canisters.

Authorities placed the total estimated market value of the cargo at ₱133,760.

Police said the truck was reportedly bound to distribute the canisters across Camotes Island when it was flagged down.

Awaiting DOE action

The vehicle and its cargo were brought to the Tudela Municipal Police Station for documentation and safekeeping.

As of Friday, February 27, both the truck and the seized canisters remain at the station pending instructions from the DOE.

Police said the DOE is expected to determine the appropriate course of action and whether charges will be filed against the driver or the business owner.

Abapo clarified that the driver was released and was not held liable at this stage, as authorities await the DOE’s guidance on the filing of any formal complaint.

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Regulatory violation

Police said the apprehension falls under Section 38(c)(6) of the LPG Industry Regulation Act, which penalizes failure to comply with safety design requirements, permits, and clearances for motor vehicles transporting LPG products.

Authorities added that further investigation is ongoing to determine possible accountability of other parties involved in the transport of the LPG canisters.

The case remains pending regulatory evaluation by the DOE.

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