Suganob, South African foe promise fireworks in ‘Kumong Bol-Anon 24’

PMI Bohol Boxing Promotions top honcho, Floriezyl Echavez-Podot (middle), is flanked by his boxer Regie Suganob (right) and Siphamandla Baleni (left) during the weigh-in. | CDN photo

TAGBILARAN CITY, Philippines — Boholano boxing fans can expect an explosive night as the protagonists of Kumong Bol-Anon 24 vowed an action-packed showdown in a stacked fight card set on Saturday, February 28, at the Bohol Cultural Center.

During the official press conference held on Friday at the Bohol Provincial Capitol, PMI Bohol Boxing Stable’s top fighter and world No. 3-rated light flyweight contender Regie “Filipino Phenom” Suganob promised an impressive performance in front of his hometown supporters when he faces South African challenger Siphamandla Baleni in their 10-round non-title main event.

READ: Suganob faces tougher replacement opponent in KB24 main event

Suganob’s trajectory

Although no belt is at stake, the bout carries major implications for Suganob’s career. Promoter and manager Floriezyl Echavez-Podot revealed that negotiations are ongoing for a potential world title opportunity this year, provided the Boholano standout secures a convincing victory over Baleni.

The campaign for a world title shot has gained strong backing from the Provincial Government of Bohol, which shares the goal of producing another homegrown world champion.

Podot described the fight as an important activity bout for both fighters as they position themselves for bigger opportunities ahead. He added that their camp is targeting a title eliminator next and is already pursuing a WBO light flyweight championship clash against reigning champion Rene Santiago.

READ: Suganob leaps in latest WBO, IBF, WBC rankings

Against a former world champion

“Baleni is a good boxer. He is a former WBO Global champion. Both fighters stay active and are of the same caliber, even if Baleni lost his last three fights. After this, we are aiming for a title eliminator and to formally request a world title fight between Santiago and Regie,” Podot said during the presser.

Baleni, speaking through his trainer, kept his message short but confident.

“Anything is possible. I will be there to fight,” he said.

Suganob brings a 17–1 record with six knockouts and enters the bout riding a four-fight winning streak, highlighted by his capture of the WBO Global light flyweight title. Baleni, meanwhile, carries a more seasoned 21–8–2 slate with eight knockouts.

At Friday’s official weigh-in held at BQ Mall, Suganob tipped the scales at 109.21 pounds, while Baleni came in lighter at 108.15 pounds for their scheduled 10-round clash.

Kumong Bol-Anon 24 intrigue

Adding intrigue to the card is the appearance of Emman Bacosa Pacquiao, son of boxing legend Manny Pacquiao, who faces Indonesia’s Reynold Kundimang in an eight-round non-title bout. Bacosa-Pacquiao, however, missed the 135-pound limit after weighing in at 138.9 pounds, while Kundimang made weight at 134.17 pounds.

Bacosa-Pacquiao is expected to wear heavier gloves as a consequence.

Also present during the presser was Bohol Provincial Vice Governor Pacifico Besas Jr., along with Provincial Youth and Development Office (PYDO) section head Gelvi John Bongato.

Also featured in the undercard are Joseph Sumabong against Ronald Tuyogon, Christian Balunan versus Roldan Sasan, Shane Gentallan against Marlon Alejandro, Reymart Tagacanao versus Anthony Gilbuela, Leonard Pores III against Justine Degamo, Jericho Acaylar versus Mark Anthony Burias, and Jick-Kier Autida against Ariel Angling.

The curtain opener starts at 3 p.m., with tickets priced at P1,000 for ringside seats and P500 for general admission.

READ: Tagacanao eyes strong comeback win at “Kumong Bol-Anon 24”

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