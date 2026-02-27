Eman Pacquiao ready to entertain Boholano boxing fans

Eman Bacosa Pacquiao (rightmost) joins PMI Bohol Boxing Promotions chief, Atty. Floriezyl Echavez Podot (second from right); with Provincial Youth and Development Office head, Gelvi John Bongato (second from left); and his opponent, Reynold Kundimang (leftmost). | CDN photo

TAGBILARAN CITY, Philippines — Eman Bacosa Pacquiao, son of boxing legend Manny Pacquiao, created excitement in Tagbilaran City upon his arrival earlier this week as he prepares to see action in the special featured bout of “Kumong Bol-Anon 24” on Saturday, February 28, at the Bohol Cultural Center here.

The 21-year-old Pacquiao, who has gained attention not only because of his famous surname but also due to his good looks and promising potential in professional boxing, headlines one of the featured fights of the PMI Bohol Boxing Promotions-backed card.

PMI will pit him against Indonesia’s Reynold Kundimang in an eight-round bout.

READ: Eman Bacosa to face Indonesian foe in KB24 co-main event

The Davao-based boxer, who is also a celebrity newcomer under GMA-7’s Sparkle GMA Artist Center, will stake his 7–1–1 win-loss-draw record with four knockouts against a slightly more experienced opponent.

Kundimang, fighting out of Jakarta, Indonesia, carries a 9–7–3 record. He has two knockouts but enters the bout on a four-fight losing streak.

Eman Pacquiao exceeds weight limit

During their first weigh-in meeting, Bacosa exceeded the 135-pound weight limit, tipping the scales at 138.9 pounds. Kundimang, meanwhile, came in at 134.17 pounds. As a result, Pacquiao will be required to wear heavier gloves for the fight.

Bacosa was asked several questions during the press conference, including one about the advice given by his legendary father before heading to Bohol. According to Bacosa, the message centered on faith and discipline.

READ: Jimuel Pacquiao takes on Puerto Rican foe in second pro fight

“Tiwala lang sa Panginoon at sa training, ’yan ang message ng Daddy ko,” said Bacosa.

“Tiwala din sa sarili. Kung hindi ka nagkulang sa training, wala kang ikakatakot.”

Many Boholano boxing fans expressed excitement over seeing Pacquiao’s son share the spotlight with several of Bohol’s top-caliber fighters.

READ: Siphamandla ‘Toytoy’ Baleni in Bohol for ‘Kumong Bol-Anon 24’

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