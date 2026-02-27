WATCH: Duterte’s ICC Confirmation of Charges Hearing last day (Feb. 27)
By: CDN Digital February 27,2026 - 05:02 PM
Today, February 27, marks the fourth and final day of the confirmation of charges hearing at the International Criminal Court against former president Rodrigo Duterte.
On its last day, both the prosecution and the defense are expected to present their concluding submissions, summarizing what has transpired in the whole duration of the hearing sessions.
Bookmark this page to stay updated on the latest developments from the proceedings.
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