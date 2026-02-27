‘Garbo sa Lapu-Lapu’ chosen to represent PH at Singapore festival

The Garbo sa Lapu-Lapu team has traveled to Singapore today to participate in the Chingay Festival Parade. (Photo by Junard “Ahong” Chan FB page via Futch Anthony Inso)

LAPU-LAPU CITY — The “Garbo sa Lapu-Lapu” has been selected as the sole representative of the Philippines in an upcoming cultural showcase for the Chingay Festival Parade in Singapore this February 26 to 28, 2026.

Mayor Cindi King Chan led the meet and send-off of the Philippine delegation on Wednesday afternoon. The performers were from Lapu-Lapu Performing Arts and Lapu-Lapu Arnis De Abanico, featuring Pasigarbo sa Lapu-Lapu Festival.

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Big honor for Garbo sa Lapu-Lapu

The Chingay Parade is one of Asia’s largest and most vibrant Chinese New Year celebrations. Once again, the Philippines has been given the honor to take part in this prestigious international showcase.

Lapu-Lapu City Tourism Officer Garry Lao described this as a huge step in the festival’s growing international recognition:

“The festival is the product of a collective effort of our 30 barangays, our local government, and every Oponganon who believes in the richness of our culture. To represent the Philippines in Singapore is a big honor.”

Furthermore, the festival’s initiative has been strongly supported from the very beginning by former mayor and now Representative Junard “Ahong” Chan, whose leadership helped lay the foundation for the festival’s success. Under the continued leadership of Mayor Cındı Kıng Chan, the festival has grown stronger, gaining momentum both locally and internationally.

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Lao thanked the city government for Chan’s continued support and the Department of Tourism Central Visayas Office’s Regional Director Gelena Asis-Dimpas for her trust.

“And to the People’s Association in Singapore for allowing us to showcase our Garbo sa Lapu-Lapu Festival,” he added.///