Cebu highway patrol: ‘Don’t deal with undocumented motorcycle parts’

Twelve confiscated motorcycle engines and engine blocks were presented by the Regional Highway Patrol Unit 7 (RHPU-7) on Friday, February 27, following a joint police operation conducted on February 24, 2026, in Mananga II, Barangay Tabunok, Talisay City, Cebu. (CDN Digital photo by Lyle Andales)

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Highway Patrol Group in Central Visayas (HPG-7) has warned motorcycle owners and surplus shop operators against buying and selling undocumented motor parts following the arrest of a surplus dealer in Talisay City, Cebu, earlier this week.

The warning came after a joint operation led by the Regional Highway Patrol Unit 7 (RHPU-7) and the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG), in coordination with the Talisay City Police Station, last February 24, resulted in the seizure of 12 motorcycle engines and engine blocks allegedly displayed and sold without proper registration documents.

Authorities said the case highlights how stolen motorcycles in Cebu are dismantled and their parts funneled into the surplus black market. This makes carnapping more difficult to trace.

Joint operation in Talisay

The operation was conducted at around 5 p.m. in Mananga II, Barangay Tabunok, Talisay City, Cebu, after a complainant who had earlier reported a stolen motorcycle received information that a suspected engine block from his unit was being sold in the area.

Upon verification, authorities confirmed that one of the engine blocks matched the stolen motorcycle. This prompted coordination between the RHPU-7 and CIDG for a joint operation.

Police arrested a 44-year-old woman engaged in the buy-and-sell of motorcycle parts.

Investigators said she was in possession of motorcycle engines and engine blocks without the required registration documents from the Land Transportation Office (LTO).

Twelve engine units of various brands were confiscated during the inspection.

Charges were filed against her for violation of Section 6 of Republic Act No. 10883, or the New Anti-Carnapping Act of 2016, which requires registration of motor vehicle engines, engine blocks, and chassis.

Under the law, unregistered engine parts may be presumed to have come from illegal sources and are subject to confiscation.

READ: More motorcycles impounded in Cebu due to illegal mufflers

How dismantling motorcycle parts fuels carnapping

Speaking during a press conference on Friday, February 27, Police Lieutenant Colonel Wildemar Tiu, regional chief of HPG-7, said the surplus motorcycle parts market has become a channel for laundering stolen components.

He explained that motorcycles are easier to dismantle compared to larger vehicles. Stolen units can be “chop-chopped” and sold piece by piece. This lowers the risk of detection for criminals while also increasing profits.

Once dismantled, identifying the original owner becomes difficult unless the engine numbers and other serialized markings are examined.

“Pag na chop-chop na gani ang parts sa motor, dili na nimo dali ma-identify nga imoha diay tong motor unless you have mga serial numbers, sama sa engine. Kaning mga engine parts, naa ni siyay mga special marking nga nakakulit jud,” Tiu said.

He added that authorities have requested forensic macro-etching on the seized engine blocks to determine original serial markings and compare them with records at the LTO to identify rightful owners.

READ: TEAM impounds 28 motorcycles with modified mufflers in one-hour crackdown

Supply and demand factor in motorcycle parts

Tiu noted that the growing number of motorcycles on the road has also increased demand for replacement parts. This creates opportunities for criminal elements to infiltrate the surplus market.

He said some establishments may operate legally, but gaps in documentation and weak verification of sources create an environment where stolen parts can be mixed with legitimate inventory.

“Criminal groups take advantage of surplus parts markets to quickly offload stolen parts, creating an ecosystem where motorcycle theft is incentivized. So the supply-and-demand cycle can indirectly encourage more carnapping and thieves,” Tiu said.

He added that one other establishment is currently under monitoring pending validation.

Warning to buyers, sellers

Police cautioned motorcycle owners against purchasing secondhand engine parts without verifying their source. They noted that buyers may also face liability under the Anti-Fencing Law if found in possession of stolen goods even if they claim good faith.

“Mao ni ang atoang gipahimangno, especially sa mga tag-iya og motor, di magpataka og pamalit og mga secondhand parts kay most likely, if kana siya nasubay nato nga kanang parts nga imohang gipalit nakit-an diay nga iyaha, you might also be charged for Anti-Fencing Law. Nagpalit ka og kinawat nga mga gamit nga wala ka kabalo sa source. Although in good faith nimo, but if mahibaw-an, maapil ka sa kaso ani,” Tiu said.

Business owners engaged in selling surplus parts were also urged to ensure that suppliers provide proper documentation and keep records of transactions to avoid criminal exposure.

“Pahimangno sa mga business owners aning mga surplus, they have to make sure asa ang source. Before sila mudawat and ibaligya sa ilaha, at least kahibaw sila asa ang source and they have to put on record kinsa’y nagbaligya nila ani,” Tiu added.

Authorities said the Highway Patrol in Cebu will continue conducting inspections of surplus shops in Mandaue, Talisay, Minglanilla, and other areas in Central Visayas to check compliance and prevent the circulation of illegally sourced motorcycle parts.

As of this writing, the seized engines remain under police custody pending forensic examination.

READ: Over 20,000 unregistered motor vehicles apprehended in July — LTO

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