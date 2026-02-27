LCPO probes series of school burglaries in Lapu-Lapu City

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu — The Lapu-Lapu City Police Office (LCPO) is investigating a series of burglaries involving schools in Barangay Babag, Lapu-Lapu City.

Based on CCTV footage obtained from the schools, only one suspect appears to be responsible for the thefts.

The suspect first targeted Babag 1 Elementary School and Babag National High School on Saturday, February 21, 2026.

CCTV footage from Babag 1 Elementary School showed the man wandering around the school’s canteen. Aside from taking a teacher’s jacket, the suspect did not steal anything else.

READ: 16-year-old ‘robbed’ schools in Olango Island

Since Babag 1 Elementary School and Babag National High School are adjacent to each other, the suspect later proceeded to the latter, forcibly opened the administration building, and took several valuables.

Both schools have their own security guards.

According to Babag National High School principal Fernal Geraldez, the suspect was able to steal P44,559, a large portion of which came from the canteen’s accounting office.

The two principals have already filed blotter reports with the police.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, another burglary occurred at Babag 2 Elementary School.

The suspect, who was wearing a backpack and a mask, climbed the school’s fence but was pursued by a security guard.

The guard believes the suspect abandoned his backpack, which was filled with coins, while fleeing because it had become too heavy.

READ: Burglar in underwear caught on CCTV stealing vault in Lapu-Lapu City

The suspect managed to take P25,080 in coins, which were proceeds collected over two days.

Authorities recovered a knife and the backpack from the canteen.

Police Captain Edcel Petecio, spokesperson of LCPO, said they already have a person of interest and are closely coordinating with barangay officials.

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