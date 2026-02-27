Bill regulating children’s gadget use gets mixed reactions in NorMin

GADGET SALE. Used cellular phones on display near Cogon Public Market in Cagayan de Oro City on Friday (Feb. 27, 2026). The phones are bought by parents on a tight budget. (PNA photo by Nef Luczon)

CAGAYAN DE ORO CITY – Several sectors in Northern Mindanao, including parents and government agencies, welcomed with caution a proposed law regulating gadget use among children.

House Bill 7887 or the Children’s Gadget Use Regulation Act, filed by Asenso Pinoy Party-list Rep. Henry Oaminal Jr., proposes prohibiting screen time for children aged zero to two, limiting screen time for those aged two to 12, and setting regulations for ages 13 to 17 in schools and community settings.

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“In today’s digital world, it’s so easy to hand a gadget to a child just to get a few minutes of peace. But this comes at the expense of their development,” Oaminal said in a news release.

Milyn Aban, 30, a solo parent of three in Barangay Canitoan, said the proposed law would help her monitor her children’s gadget use. Her children, aged 12, 10 and 8, spend much of their time on mobile phones.

“Even when they get back home from school, they still use their phones because that’s the only way for them to enjoy,” Aban said.

However, Crystal Raro, chair of the Department of Technology Communication Management at the University of Science and Technology of Southern Philippines, said parents must be empowered directly, as caring for children is a fundamental responsibility that should take precedence over legislation.

She raised concerns about provisions that could intrude into family lives or privacy.

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The Department of Social Welfare and Development-Northern Mindanao (DSWD-10) extended “conditional” support for the bill, citing the principle of the best interests of the child.

Social worker Grace Dael, DSWD-10 Children Sector Focal, said in a statement that while the agency recognizes the need to safeguard minors from digital harm, state intervention must remain “subsidiary in nature.”

“The Department’s qualified support is predicated on ensuring that the measure remains developmental, protective and enabling in character,” she said.

Telecommunications company PLDT-Smart, through chief sustainability officer Melissa Vergel de Dios, said the bill is timely and aligns with its advocacy against Online Sexual Abuse and Exploitation of Children.

“Child protection is one of our important advocacies and the bill is a move towards age-appropriate access to content,” de Dios said in a statement.

The bill proposes non-intrusive monitoring and voluntary household participation, with strict confidentiality of information gathered by barangay health workers. The Department of Health, local government units and the Department of the Interior and Local Government will have implementing roles.

Oaminal said the bill takes a parental and communal approach, with all parental components being advisory and supportive, emphasizing education rather than enforcement. (PNA)

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