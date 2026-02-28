Edward Ligas faces grave slander charge

Edward Ligas shows the media a copy of his letter of complaint urging the Senate to investigate alleged substandard flood control projects in Cebu. | File photo

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – The Office of the Cebu City Prosecutor has found sufficient basis to charge Mandaue City resident and radio commentator Edward Ligas with grave slander, a violation of the Revised Penal Code.

However, the Office recommended the dismissal of the complaints for slander by deed and cyber libel that were also filed against him by Jerome Awit, president and director of ZLREJ Trading and Construction Corp.

The complaints stemmed from accusations that Ligas reportedly made against Awit regarding his alleged involvement in the implementation of a “substandard” riprap project in Mandaue City, which was allegedly “intended to publicly shame, humiliate, and dishonor him as a private citizen.”

READ: Portion of P127M riprap collapses in Mandaue City

“I’m glad the Office of the Prosecutor found credence in my complaint. I always bring my issues to the courts rather than to social media,” Awit said in a statement.

“As for the dismissed complaint, my lawyer would know better what course of action to take,” he added.

READ: Graft complaint filed vs Mandaue City Mayor Ouano

Ligas, on the other hand, has yet to comment on the joint resolution, which was promulgated last February 13 and approved by Deputy Prosecutor Maria Theresa Calibugan-Casiño.

Slander by deed

Awit used as basis in his complaint an anti-corruption rally organized by cause-oriented groups on September 14, 2025, where Ligas reportedly tried to humiliate him.

Victor Tuyor Jr. allegedly called Awit to inform him about the display of a caricature of his face on a large poster, alongside local politicians, bearing the tag “Hall of Shame.”

During the gathering, Ligas reportedly mentioned Awit’s name several times, accusing him of alleged involvement in the implementation of a substandard riprap project in Mandaue City.

Ligas claimed that the project did not use steel bars and allegedly labeled Awit, along with some politicians, as corrupt and a plunderer.

Grave slander

A few days later, or on September 21, Ligas was again seen joining the National Day of Protest in Cebu City.

He reportedly delivered a speech, which Tuyor recorded upon Awit’s instructions, allegedly making defamatory utterances against the complainant.

Cyber libel

The following day, Ligas reportedly continued his tirades by posting photos from the protest on Facebook, with a caption accusing Awit of alleged involvement in a P127-million substandard riprap project in Barangay Maguikay.

Await included in his complaint a preliminary assessment report from the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH), which mentioned that adverse weather conditions caused a significant reduction in soil strength and stiffness, leading to partial liquefaction and instability.

In his counter-affidavit, Ligas said that the subject of Awit’s complaints arose from his exercise of the right to freedom of expression, with the unwavering intention of demanding effectiveness, transparency, and accountability in the multi-billion-peso, publicly funded flood control projects.

Resolution

In its joint resolution, the Office of the Cebu City Prosecutor said that the accusation of slander by deed against Ligas lacked “sufficient proof that the gesture was a personal affront specifically directed at the complainant’s individual honor.”

As for the accusation of cyber libel, the joint resolution stated: “A close perusal of the Facebook post in question shows that the context is a plea to the government to take action on the alleged anomalies in the flood control projects, including ghost and substandard projects.”

However, the Office found that the grave slander accusation established a prima facie case with reasonable certainty of conviction and recommended that a formal complaint be filed against Ligas.

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