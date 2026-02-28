CERA head raises alarm over use of SRP as temporary dumpsite

A dumpsite sits near Pond A, a wildlife habitat at Cebu City’s South Road Properties (SRP). (Screenshot from the Cebu City Reef Rehabilitation Initiative Facebook page)

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu — The convenor of the Cebu Electricity Rights Advocates (CERA) has raised concerns over the use of Pond A at the South Road Properties (SRP) (SRP) as a temporary dumpsite.

Nathaniel Chua warned that this setup increases the risk of water contamination in the area.

“The SRP is a major corridor for water distribution. Storing mountains of unmanaged waste near these lines increases the risk of ‘cross-contamination’ during system fluctuations,” said Chua, who is also advocating for a long-term solution to Cebu’s water issues through a stable power supply.

READ: Council pushes Binaliw landfill reopen by March to slash hauling costs

Toxic runoff

Chua explained that when the pumping stations of the Metropolitan Cebu Water District (MCWD) lose power — which he said is common during yellow alerts — water pressure in the pipes drops, creating a “vacuum effect” and increasing the risk of contaminants seeping into the system.

A yellow alert is issued when the operating margin is insufficient to meet the transmission grid’s contingency requirement.

READ: Cebu waste crisis: Bound for Aloguinsan, refuse pauses at SRP

He added that the temporary dumpsite lacks industrial-grade liners, and toxic runoff from decomposing waste could seep into the soil and water table.

Chua is calling for immediate “operational synergy” to end the use of Pond A as a dumpsite and transfer “bagsakan” operations to a facility equipped with wastewater treatment systems.

Dr. Ian Dominic Tabañag, a chemical engineering specialist and assistant professor at the University of San Carlos, earlier said that the SRP is not designed to handle residual and unsegregated solid waste. He also warned that storing hundreds of tons of mixed waste near coastal areas could threaten public health and waterways, even as city officials described the move as an urgent response to the city’s waste crisis following the Binaliw landfill trash slide.

Inefficiency

Meanwhile, Chua urged MCWD to address system losses that result in hundreds of millions of pesos in lost revenues — funds that, he said, could have been used to stabilize the aging distribution network or subsidize lifeline consumers.

“MCWD is straining the household budget to fund a system that is literally bleeding consumers dry,” Chua said, adding, “Why should the public pay for ‘ghost water’ that never reaches faucets?”

He described the “ongoing inefficiency” as an unnecessary burden on the poor.

Chua claimed that despite recent water rate increases, MCWD continues to lose about 30 to 32 percent of its total water supply to leaks, theft, and metering errors — far exceeding the 20 percent ceiling mandated by the Local Water Utilities Administration (LWUA).

He referred to the water district’s non-revenue water (NRW) levels as a “fiscal and humanitarian disaster” for the people of Cebu.

MCWD, he said, should also end what he described as infrastructure neglect, claiming it prioritized “new, expensive supply sources over the aggressive replacement of 40-year-old asbestos cement pipes.”

He further cited the utility firm’s “power dependency,” which he attributed to its alleged failure to secure non-interruptible power lines for pumping stations, leading to pressure drops that damage pipes and increase contamination risks.

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