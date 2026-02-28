Bohol implements ‘no approach, no interaction’ policy on whale shark watching

By: Doris C. Bongcac - Senior Copy Editior - CDN Digital | February 28,2026 - 09:52 AM

File photo: Head on to the South of Cebu in Oslob and dive with the butandings or whale sharks, the gentle giants of the sea. | Photo by Robo Formacion.

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – Whale shark watching will soon be allowed again in the Province of Bohol.

This time, however, strict regulations will govern the tourism activity under the recently approved Provincial Ordinance No. 2026-004, or the Enhanced Marine Wildlife Interaction Ordinance.

“Kining ordinansa nagtumong sa pag-regulate sa pag-abli pag-usab sa whale shark watching dinhi sa atong probinsya sa Bohol, uban ang mas lig-on ug mas estriktong mga patakaran aron masiguro ang proteksyon sa atong marine wildlife,” Bohol Governor Erico Aris Aumentado said in an advisory.

(The ordinance seeks to regulate the reopening of whale shark watching in the province of Bohol, with stronger and stricter rules to ensure the protection of our marine wildlife.)

READ: Bohol TWG drafts guidelines for sustainable whale shark interaction

Whale shark feeding

In February 2025, Aumentado issued an Executive Order mandating the immediate cessation of whale shark feeding and other interaction activities in the province.

READ: Bohol workers displaced by whale shark watching ban get cash aid

The suspension remained in effect while the provincial government consulted with national government agencies and stakeholders on how to address illegal feeding activities reported in the towns of Lila, Albuquerque, and Dawis.

With the provincial ordinance now in place, Aumentado said the province is set to reopen whale shark watching activities soon.

“Ang eksaktong petsa sa pag-abli ipahibalo sa dili madugay, human mapahiluna ug mapirmahan na ang maong ordinansa,” the governor said.

(The exact date of reopening will be announced soon, once everything is in place and the ordinance has been signed.)

Prohibition

With the resumption of whale shark watching activities, Aumentado said certain prohibitions will be enforced, including a ban on feeding whale sharks.

He added that a “no approach, no interaction” standard will be strictly implemented.

Moreover, the province will adopt science-based regulations and other measures to ensure responsible interaction and the protection of its marine resources.

“Kini usa ka mahinungdanong lakang padulong sa mas responsable ug malungtarong turismo, nga nagbalanse sa pagpanalipod sa kinaiyahan ug pagpalambo sa atong sektor sa turismo,” Aumentado said.

(This is an important step toward more responsible and sustainable tourism that balances environmental protection and the development of the tourism sector.)

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