Vlogger Francis Leo Marcos did not post bail, now in Parañaque jail

Businessman and internet personality Francis Leo Marcos was arrested by the NBI for alleged violations of the optometry law filed against him in Baguio City on Tuesday, Feb. 24, 2026. | PHOTO: Marianne Bermudez

MANILA, Philippines — Vlogger Norman Mangusin, better known as Francis Leo Marcos, has yet to post bail and has been held at Parañaque City Jail since Friday morning, authorities said.

Mangusin was transferred to the Parañaque City Jail Male Dormitory at 10:20 a.m., Jail Chief Inspector Jayrex Joseph Bustinera, Bureau of Jail Management and Penology spokesperson, said in a text message to reporters.

He was arrested by Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) operatives on Tuesday, Feb. 24, over 12 counts of unjust vexation filed against him by a vlogger before the Parañaque City Regional Trial Court Branch 294.

READ: Vlogger Jack Argota sued over alleged fake medical records of Marcos

His bail for each count is set at P120,000, according to Col. John Guiagui, CIDG chief in Metro Manila.

“Either there’s a problem with his documentation, or he doesn’t have enough bail for the P120,000 amount,” Guiagui said in an interview at Camp Crame.

READ: Russian vlogger deported

Mangusin is scheduled for arraignment before a Parañaque City court on March 2, Guiagui added.

Meanwhile, National Police Commission (Napolcom) Executive Officer Rafael Calinisan said nine of Mangusin’s so-called “security” escorts are not licensed security practitioners, therefore, “performing security functions for Mangusin illegally.”

Calinisan also said he has received information that a certain “Francis Leo Antonio Marcos” has an expired Glock Pistol registered to his name.

The Napolcom official further said the gun already expired in September 2017, making it a loose firearm, having which constitutes the crime of unlawful possession of a firearm.

This is just among the several run-ins Mangusin has had with authorities.

Recently, he was also accused of making offensive statements against Calinisan, Land Transportation Office Chief Markus Lacanilao, and former Senator Manny Pacquiao.

In 2020, Mangusin was arrested by the National Bureau of Investigation for his alleged violation of the Revised Optometry Law of 1995, accused of distributing eyeglasses without the approval of the Philippine Association of Optometry.

Banking on his online clout, Mangusin has also dabbled in politics.

He ranked 27th in the 2022 senatorial race, receiving over 4.5 million votes.

He ran again in the 2025 senatorial polls but was initially declared a nuisance candidate by the Commission on Elections.

The Supreme Court later overturned Comelec’s decision, but Mangusin withdrew his candidacy, saying it was to “give way” for Sen. Imee Marcos, who was seeking reelection at the time.

Mangusin falsely claimed to be a son of former President Ferdinand Marcos Sr.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP