Singapore to admit 30,000 new citizens annually to offset falling birth rates

There were about 27,500 resident births in 2025, the lowest number in Singapore’s recorded history. | ST PHOTO: GIN TAY

SINGAPORE – Singapore plans to take in between 25,000 and 30,000 new citizens every year over the next five years, as the government moves to offset falling birth rates and a rapidly aging population.

Deputy Prime Minister Gan Kim Yong, speaking on Feb. 26 during the debate on the Prime Minister’s Office budget, said the citizen population could start shrinking by the early 2040s without intervention, as Singapore’s total fertility rate (TFR) fell to a record low of 0.87 in 2025.

“Over time, it will be practically impossible to reverse the trend, because we will have fewer and fewer women who can bear children,” DPM Gan said, noting that the TFR decline translates to just 44 children and 19 grandchildren for every 100 residents today.

READ: Fewer births, more deaths as Singapore population ages

He stressed the need for a “carefully managed immigration flow to augment our low birth rate,” while maintaining a stable citizen core and ensuring that new arrivals do not overwhelm public infrastructure such as housing and transport.

In 2025, about 25,000 individuals became Singapore citizens, following an average of 21,300 new citizens granted annually from 2020 to 2024, according to the Population In Brief 2025 report. Similarly, the number of new permanent residents is expected to rise to around 40,000 a year over the next five years.

READ: Cebu partners with Singapore for sustainable projects

DPM Gan highlighted that even with immigration, Singapore’s citizen population grew only 0.7% in 2025, while the country’s population continues to age rapidly. One in five citizens was 65 or older in 2025, up from one in eight in 2015.

“Low birth rates and an ageing population will profoundly reshape our nation, our society and our economy in the years ahead,” DPM Gan said, underscoring the urgency of supporting Singaporeans in marriage and parenthood, alongside selective immigration policies.

Foreign workers and job competition

DPM Gan also noted that local workforce growth has slowed, adding that Singapore needs skilled foreign workers to fill critical manpower gaps and help companies build new capabilities. And in turn, this would also create more jobs for Singaporeans, he said.

He gave the example of how the number of Singaporeans in professional, managerial, executive and technical jobs rose by 308,000 in the past decade, while the number of Employment Pass (EP) and S Pass holders went up by 24,000.

But he also stressed the need to keep a close eye on the growth of the non-resident population, such as foreign workers, to ensure citizens remain the majority of Singapore’s population.

In the past five years, the foreign workforce, including domestic helpers, grew an average of 3.3 per cent a year. This was primarily driven by the post-pandemic construction boom.

If work permit holders in the construction industry are excluded, the foreign workforce grew an average of 2.5 percent a year.

DPM Gan said migrant workers, such as construction workers and domestic helpers, do not fight with Singaporeans for jobs, but the key is to plan ahead to support their numbers, such as catering for dormitories, transport and recreational spaces.

In contrast, EP and S Pass holders, who are better qualified and command higher wages than work permit holders, make up less than a quarter of the foreign workforce, he added.

He was responding to questions on job competition by PAP MPs Xie Yao Quan (Jurong Central) and Yip Hon Weng (Yio Chu Kang).

Workers’ Party chief Pritam Singh (Aljunied GRC) asked if the Government is prepared to grant citizenship to PRs, for example, those who failed to get citizenship multiple times even though they have assimilated over the years.

DPM Gan said the Government will keep open all options and take a fresh look at many of these applicants. But he noted that there are reasons why they were unsuccessful in the first place. He also said the Government will look at more sources of new immigrants.

Mr Singh also asked if the Government is prepared to deviate from the current ethnic composition of the population, to which DPM Gan said yes.

“We will need to be flexible, but I think it’s very important for us to ensure that we maintain a broad balance,” he said. “I’m not talking about decimal digits, but it’s important to maintain the balance so that we don’t change the overall context, the texture of society.”

DPM Gan said the Government will step up efforts to create good jobs for Singaporeans and strengthen measures to ensure fair employment practices.

“Let me be clear that we are not chasing growth for growth’s sake. Economic growth is the means to an end, which is to improve the lives of Singaporeans.

He added: “We will keep close track of the population size and composition, to ensure that trends are sustainable, that infrastructure needs are met in a timely and adequate way, and that Singaporeans ultimately benefit from our population policies.”

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP