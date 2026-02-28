EXPLAINER: How LTO-7 identifies, impounds modified motorcycle mufflers

Motorcycles with modified mufflers were impounded during an operation by the Traffic Enforcement Agency of Mandaue (TEAM). CDN Digital photo | Mary Rose Sagarino

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Land Transportation Office in Central Visayas (LTO-7) has intensified its campaign against motorcycles fitted with modified mufflers, impounding units found with alterations that deviate from factory specifications.

From January to February 2026 alone, LTO-7 recorded 192 motorcycles impounded across Region 7 for unauthorized modifications, including altered exhaust systems.

Officials say the basis for apprehension is not the loudness of the muffler but the modification itself, citing LTO’s Joint Administrative Order (JAO) No. 2014-01 and related issuances that prohibit changes to a vehicle’s standard manufacturer specifications.

READ: What’s a modified muffler and why is it illegal?

Public divided on enforcement

The stricter implementation has drawn mixed reactions from residents, riders, and mechanics.

Vendors and residents across Cebu City said they support the move, citing frequent disturbances caused by loud motorcycles, particularly at night and early dawn.

READ: LTO seizes 21 bikes as drive against tampered mufflers starts

“Ang angay ana nila, pangdakpon na sila kay disturbo kaayo na sila. Makuratan ta,” said Neckie Lea Macarine, 43, a fish vendor.

(They should be arrested because of the disturbance that they cause. We get startled.)

Macarine said motorcycles with loud exhaust systems often pass through their area late at night, startling pedestrians and roadside residents.

James Michael Inoc, a 45-year-old habal-habal driver, echoed the sentiment, saying modified mufflers can distract motorists and disturb communities, especially during quiet hours.

However, some mechanics questioned whether enforcement should depend on decibel levels rather than the mere presence of aftermarket parts.

Ernest Alen Caballero, 38, a mechanic from a shop in Barangay Mabolo, said there are legal decibel limits and argued that not all modified mufflers are excessively loud. Argie Rabanes, 28, another mechanic, said some aftermarket exhaust systems remain relatively quiet and should not automatically be subject to apprehension.

LTO: Modification itself is the violation

According to Vincent Francis Bien Santiago, acting chief of operations of LTO-7, the apprehension of motorcycles with modified mufflers is anchored on Joint Administrative Order No. 2014-01, specifically Section 2, Paragraph B.

The provision penalizes “unauthorized motor vehicle modification,” which includes changes in color and other alterations not aligned with the standard manufacturer’s specifications.

“In addition, the motor vehicle shall be impounded and shall be released only upon inspection, correction of defect, and payment of the fine,” Santiago said, quoting the provision.

He explained that the order is reinforced by Administrative Order No. 2010-32, which harmonizes motor vehicle classifications of the LTO and LTFRB and prohibits modification of mufflers from their standard configuration.

Decibel level not basis for apprehension

Santiago clarified that roadside apprehension is not based on decibel measurement.

He said neither JAO 2014-01 nor Republic Act No. 4136, or the Land Transportation and Traffic Code, requires officers to measure noise levels during enforcement operations.

The commonly cited 99-decibel threshold, he explained, applies to inspections conducted by Private Motor Vehicle Inspection Centers (PMVIC) during registration, renewal, or initial registration of vehicles.

“Ang gipangutana ra sa JAO, giilisan na nimo or wala? Original ba na or dili?” Santiago said, emphasizing that loudness is not the determining factor in field enforcement.

(All that the JAO is asking for is whether you introduced changes or not? Is it original or not?”

He added that Memorandum Circular No. 2020-2240, which outlines private motor vehicle inspection standards, does not control roadside apprehensions.

How LTO determines modification

According to Santiago, LTO enforcement officers rely on visual inspection to determine whether a motorcycle has been modified.

Motorcycle manufacturers are required to submit technical specifications and model photographs to the LTO before units are released into the local market. These specifications serve as reference points for identifying deviations from factory configuration.

“Mailhan man na. Og unsa’y itsura ana paggawas sa casa, imo gani nang ilisan ang parte ana, that’s already modification,” he said.

(We are able to identify changes. If you change its appearance after its release, that’s already modification.)

Impoundment and release process

Once a motorcycle is apprehended for unauthorized modification, this will also be impounded.

To secure its release, the owner must remove the modified muffler and restore the unit to its stock configuration. The altered part must be surrendered, after which the motorcycle undergoes inspection by a MVIS personnel.

Only after the correction of the defect, inspection clearance, and payment of the penalty can the motorcycle be released.

Enforcement continues

Santiago said the intensified enforcement is part of LTO-7’s mandate to ensure compliance with existing regulations governing motor vehicle standards.

While public opinion remains divided, the agency stresses that the operative question under the current rules is whether the motorcycle remains in its original, manufacturer-approved condition.

As of this writing, LTO-7 continues its region-wide implementation of the policy, with impoundments carried out based on visual confirmation of unauthorized modifications

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