Mandaue City: TEAM personnel resume issuance of TOPs

Some personnel of the Traffic Enforcement Agency of Mandaue (TEAM) have resumed the issuance of Temporary Operator’s Permits (TOP). | Contributed photo / Hyll Retuya

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu — Some personnel of the Traffic Enforcement Agency of Mandaue (TEAM) have resumed the issuance of Temporary Operator’s Permits (TOP) following the renewal of their deputation by the Land Transportation Office (LTO).

The LTO renewed the deputation of TEAM enforcers, allowing them to continue assisting in the enforcement of traffic laws.

Ten enforcers were originally deputized by LTO-7 from March to December 2025 after passing the required examinations. Their deputation was renewed this February.

With the renewal, the deputized personnel are authorized to apprehend motorists who violate traffic regulations, including those operating vehicles with modified or excessively loud mufflers.

Modified mufflers

TEAM head Hyll Retuya said the campaign against modified mufflers will continue, noting that his office has been receiving complaints about excessively noisy vehicles, particularly at night.

The LTO has reiterated that modifying mufflers violates Section 34 of Republic Act No. 4136, or the Land Transportation and Traffic Code, as well as Department Order No. 2010-32.

However, Retuya clarified that motorists issued with TOP by TEAM personnel will not have their driver’s licenses confiscated. This is in compliance with an LTO directive temporarily suspending the confiscation of licenses, following an order from the Department of Transportation.

Motorists who receive a TOP are required to settle their penalties within 15 working days.

Deputized personnel

Retuya added that deputized traffic personnel will be assigned to various areas across the city. While they will be deployed separately in their respective assignments, they will conduct joint weekly operations.

He also reminded drivers to strictly observe traffic laws, emphasizing that enforcers will not hesitate to issue citations to violators.

“Maghatag og ngipon sa atoang law enforcement. Sa law enforcement man gud kung sige og pasaylo para nako your not doing your job. Pero kung imo tinud-on, dakupon at the very least naghimo ka sa imo trabaho kay imo man gitudluan sa sakto ug unsaon pagkahimo nga law abiding,” said Retuya.

(This will give teeth to law enforcement. For me, if you always forgive while doing law enforcement, you are not doing your job well. But if you apprehend violators, that would show that at the very least you are doing your job because you are teaching them how to become law abiding.)

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