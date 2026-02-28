Archival eyes Japan waste tech to fix Cebu City’s garbage crisis

| Photos grabbed from Mayor Nestor Archival’s FB

CEBU CITY, Philippines — With garbage hauling costs tripling and disposal options shrinking after the fatal Binaliw landfill collapse, Mayor Nestor Archival is returning from Japan armed with what he says are practical and long-term solutions to Cebu City’s waste crisis.

The mayor’s two-day official visit included Cebu City’s signing of the Asian Circular Cities Declaration in Yokohama. He described it as a “major step” toward adopting circular economy systems that treat waste as a resource rather than mere refuse.

The trip comes as the city struggles to manage 600 to 700 tons of daily garbage, following the January 8 trash slide at the Binaliw landfill that killed 36 people and led regulators to shut down operations.

READ: Cebu City eyes Binaliw return via interim landfill cell

Since then, Cebu City has been forced to haul its waste as far as Aloguinsan — about 60 kilometers away — driving per-ton disposal costs from roughly P1,100 to P3,906.

City officials have warned that if the current arrangement continues, total disposal expenses could balloon to P1.2 billion this year, far exceeding the P517-million solid waste budget.

READ: Council pushes Binaliw landfill reopen by March to slash hauling costs

Meanwhile, Archival said Cebu’s engagement with Japanese cities such as Yokohama and Tokyo focused on two urgent concerns: flood control systems and advanced waste management practices, including waste-to-energy technologies and strict segregation programs.

“We are inspired by how they turn waste into electricity, reduce landfill use, and protect the environment while keeping communities clean and safe,” Archival said in a February 27 social media update.

READ: SRP ‘dumpsite’ sparks health, environmental concerns in Cebu

The visit was conducted under Cebu City’s cooperation with ICLEI – Local Governments for Sustainability through the Asian Circular Cities Declaration, which promotes sustainable urban systems and circular economy practices across participating cities.

What Cebu hopes to adopt

According to Archival, key lessons from Japan include:

Viewing waste as a recoverable resource

Investing in clean and publicly accepted technologies

Combining technology with strict community discipline

Institutionalizing segregation at source

The mayor emphasized that investment in clean technologies, though costly upfront, can reduce long-term expenses.

“Our goal is simple: cleaner barangays, less landfill cost, and sustainable energy for Cebu,” Archival said.

He added that there may be institutions in Japan willing to partner or assist Cebu City, though discussions would require further formal engagement upon his return.

Short-term fixes, long-term reforms

The Japan trip unfolds alongside urgent local measures.

The Cebu City Council has formally requested the Department of Environment and Natural Resources–Environmental Management Bureau (DENR-EMB) Region 7 to recommend remedial measures or identify alternative disposal sites.

Officials are also exploring the possibility of reopening a three-hectare interim cell within the closed Binaliw landfill, subject to regulatory approval and compliance requirements.

Prime Integrated Waste Solutions, Inc. (PWS), operator of the Binaliw facility, remains under a cease-and-desist order following the January collapse. Any partial reopening would require DENR clearance and strengthened environmental safeguards.

In the meantime, the city has designated Pond A at the South Road Properties (SRP) as a temporary holding area, where garbage is consolidated before being transported to Aloguinsan.

However, this arrangement has drawn complaints from residents over foul odor and potential health risks.

City officials acknowledge that returning to Binaliw, even temporarily, remains sensitive given the loss of life from the landfill collapse. However, they maintain that the city has limited short-term alternatives.

Beyond landfills

Archival pointed out how this crisis drives home the need to tackle waste volume from the start. Even a modest reduction of 100 tons per month, he noted in earlier interviews, could translate into significant savings under the current per-ton disposal cost.

He also pointed out that smaller-scale waste-to-energy systems, which Japanese cities have successfully implemented, may offer faster deployment timelines than large, centralized facilities, which typically take up to five years to complete.

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