DSWD opens new center, upgrades food pack system in Cebu

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and DSWD Secretary Rex Gatchalian inspect the newly installed equipment at the Visayas Disaster Resource Center. (Photo courtesy of DSWD Field Office 7 – Central Visayas/FB)

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu — To strengthen social protection and disaster response services, the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) in Central Visayas has opened a new processing center and upgraded its food pack production system.

Both facilities aim to expand assistance for vulnerable individuals and expedite the delivery of relief supplies to local governments during emergencies.

New DPWH Center in Cebu

The Pag-Abot Processing Center in Barangay Tayud, Liloan, was inaugurated on Thursday, Feb. 26, by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and DSWD Secretary Rex Gatchalian.

The center provides temporary shelter and intervention services for children, individuals, and families or individuals in street situations (FISS) while they await reintegration into their communities.

It can house up to 120 beneficiaries. It also includes basic amenities such as sleeping quarters, restrooms and baths, a kitchen, a dining hall, clinics, and spaces for activities.

READ: DSWD: Over 300,000 food packs distributed to Tino victims in Visayas

Beneficiaries will undergo evaluation. Afterward, they will be endorsed to longer-term programs covering livelihood, education, and other social services before returning to their communities after about a month.

The Liloan facility is the third Pag-Abot center in the country, following similar sites in Metro Manila and Pampanga.

READ: Pres. Marcos visits Cebu, inaugurates two vital facilities

New DSWD equipment for FFP production

On the same day, officials also inspected the newly enhanced Mechanized Production System at the Visayas Disaster Resource Center (VDRC) in Barangay Tingub, Mandaue City.

The center serves as a major hub for the production of Family Food Packs (FFP) distributed to disaster-hit areas in Central Visayas and nearby regions.

Five automated packaging lines were installed to improve efficiency and increase output during large-scale emergencies. Each production line can prepare up to 4,000 food packs in an eight-hour shift.

With all lines operating in the VDRC, total output can reach 30,000 food packs per shift. That is triple the previous capacity of 10,000.

READ: DSWD food packs: 75K packs sent to quake-hit Cebu; more to come

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