Amihan, easterlies to drench parts of Luzon, Mindanao – Pagasa

Satellite image captured on Feb. 28, 2026, 6:30 a.m. — Photo from Pagasa

MANILA, Philippines — The northeast monsoon or amihan and easterlies are forecast to bring rains and cloudy skies in parts of Luzon and Mindanao on Saturday, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said.

In Pagasa’s 5 a.m. weather forecast, weather specialist Loriedin de La Cruz-Galicia said that the northeast monsoon, or amihan, will prevail over Extreme Northern Luzon while the easterlies, or the winds coming from the Pacific Ocean, will be felt over areas such as Davao Region, Surigao del Sur, South Cotabato, and Sarangani.

De La Cruz-Galicia said that the northeast monsoon will bring isolated rainshowers and cloudy skies over Batanes and Babuyan Islands. Aside from this, the weather system will cause cold temperatures in these areas.

READ: Amihan brings isolated rains, cold winds in Cebu

She added that the rest of Luzon, including Metro Manila, will experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies with low chances of rains.

Meanwhile, she said that cloudy skies and high chance of rain are expected over Davao Region, Surigao del Sur, South Cotabato, and Sarangani due to easterlies. The rest of Mindanao and the Visayas will see partly cloudy to cloudy skies with chances of isolated rains due to localized thunderstorms.

She also said that no gale warning is raised in any seaboards of the country. No tropical cyclone is also forecast to develop inside the Philippine area of responsibility for the next 2 to 3 days.

Forecast temperature in the following areas:

Laoag, Ilocos Norte: 22°C to 31°C

Baguio: 16°C to 25°C

Metro Manila: 22°C to 32°C

Tagaytay: 20°C to 30°C

Tuguegarao: 22°C to 33°C

Legazpi: 22°C to 32°C

Kalayaan Islands: 25°C to 31°C

Puerto Princesa: 24°C to 31°C

Iloilo: 24°C to 31°C

Cebu: 24°C to 31°C

Tacloban: 24°C to 31°C

Cagayan de Oro: 24°C to 31°c

Davao: 24°C to 32°C

Zamboanga: 25°C to 32°C

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