Why Cebu City’s strict waste segregation policy is tough to enforce

File photo: Garbage trucks from Cebu City barangays wait in line for their turn to dump their collected wastes at a private landfill in Barangay Inayawan in this July 2017 photo.

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The long-planned “no segregation, no collection” policy will not be strictly enforced this March.

Mayor Nestor Archival said segregation efforts would be ineffective without a stable and permanent landfill to receive the city’s waste.

With its main disposal site in Barangay Binaliw still under closure following the fatal January 8 trash slide that killed 36 people, the city remains dependent on hauling garbage about 60 kilometers to a private landfill in Aloguinsan — a costly and temporary arrangement that has strained its P517-million solid waste budget.

READ: Council pushes Binaliw landfill reopen by March to slash hauling costs

Archival said implementing strict segregation without a secure disposal endpoint could overwhelm the system.

“If we keep segregating, but we still have nowhere to dump the waste, what will happen? We focus on one problem first. We cannot handle everything at once,” the mayor said in a recent interview.

READ: SRP ‘dumpsite’ sparks health, environmental concerns in Cebu

Policy on hold

The city had planned to fully enforce the “no segregation, no collection” policy this March, including the issuance of citation tickets and penalties.

Under Cebu City Ordinance No. 2031, households and establishments are required to separate waste into biodegradable, non-biodegradable, recyclable, hazardous, and bulky categories.

READ: ‘Cebu City’s biodegradable waste must be managed in households’

First-time violators face a P1,000 fine or four hours of community service; repeat offenses carry higher penalties, including possible jail time.

The policy, first introduced in 2004, has long suffered from weak enforcement.

Archival earlier moved the full rollout to allow for additional information campaigns and a “dry run,” but the worsening landfill crisis further complicated its implementation.

“Lisod pa ang hingpit nga pagpatuman sa waste segregation policy,” he said, noting that logistical limitations remain unresolved.

(The implementation of a waste segregation policy at this time is very difficult.)

Binaliw closure complicates system

The landfill in Barangay Binaliw, operated by Prime Integrated Waste Solutions (PWS), was indefinitely closed by the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) in Central Visayas after the January collapse.

Since then, Cebu City has struggled to secure a stable disposal site for the 400 to 600 tons of garbage generated daily across its 80 barangays.

The city was temporarily allowed to dump waste at the Asian Energy facility in Consolacion, but that arrangement ended in late February.

Archival confirmed that Cebu City has not been permitted to dispose of waste there since February 20.

For now, garbage is being transported to the San Rafael Landfill Corp. in Aloguinsan. Department of Public Services (DPS) head John Paul Gelasque said about 25 garbage trucks make daily trips, collecting waste from Pond A at the South Road Properties (SRP), which now functions as a transfer station.

Hauling costs soar

The shift to Aloguinsan has significantly increased expenses.

The city now pays P3,906 per ton in tipping fees, more than triple the roughly P1,100 per ton previously paid in Binaliw.

Councilors have warned that if the current setup continues, total disposal costs could reach P1.2 billion this year, far exceeding the allocated budget.

Archival said he hopes to divert at least 100 tons of waste daily through proper segregation until December. At current rates, reducing waste volume could translate into substantial monthly savings.

However, he maintained that strict enforcement must wait until disposal stability is restored.

Interim options under review

City officials are awaiting DENR action on PWS’ application to amend its Environmental Compliance Certificate to open an interim cell within the Binaliw facility.

Such cells are temporary, regulator-approved disposal areas designed to accommodate limited volumes of waste while rehabilitation or expansion is underway.

Councilors have also pushed for reopening a three-hectare portion of the Binaliw site, subject to regulatory clearance and strengthened safeguards.

PWS manager Niño Abellana Jr. earlier said rehabilitation of the 17-hectare landfill could take six months to one year.

What residents can expect

While penalties may not yet be strictly imposed, Archival is urging residents to begin separating waste at home in preparation for eventual enforcement.

He emphasized that building discipline early will make it easier to institutionalize the policy once the city secures a stable landfill solution.

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