DPWH-7 flagged for ‘illegal’ tree removal along Mahiga River

DPWH-logo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu City Legal Office has asked the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) Region 7 to identify personnel responsible for the alleged illegal uprooting of trees along the Mahiga River.

The legal office said flood-control operations must comply with local environmental laws.

In an action report submitted in response to the resolution of the Sangguniang Panlungsod, City Legal Officer Briccio Joseph Boholst said three trees were removed without the necessary local permits during “Oplan Kontra Baha” operations conducted by the DPWH Regional Office VII.

The incident, which occurred along the Mahiga River on Logarta Street in Barangay Mabolo, was flagged in a November 20, 2025, inspection report by the Cebu City Environment and Natural Resources Office (CCENRO).

The report identified one native Bani tree, one native Narra, and one Eucalyptus tree as having been uprooted without clearance.

Violation of city ordinance

The City Legal Office noted that while the DPWH project serves a vital public interest, its implementation violated Cebu City Ordinance No. 2623, also known as the Earth-Balling, Cutting, and Removal of Trees Ordinance.

Instead of recommending immediate legal action against the department, however, the Legal Office proposed a collaborative approach aimed at individual accountability and future compliance.

“Our objective is to ensure that national initiatives are carried out in a manner consistent with the city’s environmental policies,” Boholst said in his report.

READ: At least 5 century-old trees toppled to give way to road in Cebu City

Recommended actions

The Legal Office outlined several steps for DPWH Region 7:

Identification of responsible parties. DPWH is asked to determine which personnel, site supervisors, or private contractors directed the uprooting without verifying the required local permits.

Internal administrative review. The agency is urged to conduct its own investigation to determine whether the violation resulted from individual oversight or a breach of standard operating procedures.

Remedial compliance. The DPWH is encouraged to facilitate the settlement of the three citation tickets issued, either by the erring individuals or the responsible contractor.

Environmental alignment. Field personnel involved are requested to attend an environmental awareness lecture to be conducted by CCENRO.

The Legal Office emphasized that directing accountability toward specific operational lapses would preserve the integrity of local ordinances while allowing DPWH to continue essential public works.

READ: Cebu City to DPWH: Stop cutting our trees

Council action vs DPWH tree removal

The matter was referred to the Office of the Mayor and the City Legal Office through Resolution No. 17-1779-2025. It was moved by Councilor Joel Garganera and seconded by Councilor Philip Zafra. The resolution was carried unanimously.

The council directed the Legal Office to take appropriate action relative to the reported illegal tree cutting along the Mahiga River in Barangay Mabolo.

Balancing DPWH flood control and environmental rules

The tree removal occurred during DPWH’s “Oplan Kontra Baha,” a flood-mitigation initiative aimed at improving water flow in waterways vulnerable to flooding.

City officials acknowledged the importance of such projects, particularly in flood-prone areas.

However, they stressed that even national agencies must coordinate with local authorities and secure required permits before cutting or removing trees within city jurisdiction.

The City Legal Office said it would continue coordinating with DPWH Regional Office VII to monitor compliance with the recommended remedial steps.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP