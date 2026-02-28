JO employee among 5 arrested in Cebu, Bohol drug busts

Photo courtesy of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency Region (PDEA) 7

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu — Five individuals, including a job-order employee of a provincial government office, were arrested in separate buy-bust operations in Cebu and Bohol on February 27, 2026.

Operatives of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency Region 7 and the Philippine National Police carried out the operations that led to the dismantling of a drug den in Bohol and the arrest of a high-value target in Cebu.

Bohol buy-bust

Four suspects were apprehended during a buy-bust operation in Barangay Cogon, Tagbilaran City.

Authorities identified the den maintainer as a 37-year-old unemployed resident of the area.

They also took into custody a 38-year-old local tagged as a den worker, a 54-year-old job-order employee assigned to the Bohol Provincial Government Services Office, and a 32-year-old delivery rider.

READ: Bohol buy-bust: ₱8.8M shabu, firearm seized; 2 nabbed in Panglao

Recovered from the site were eight sachets of shabu weighing around 21 grams with an estimated value of P142,800, along with marked money and drug paraphernalia.

Cebu buy-bust

Meanwhile, a separate operation in Barangay Cansaga, Consolacion, Cebu, led to the arrest of a 33-year-old woman listed as a high-value target.

Authorities seized two packs of shabu weighing about 50 grams valued at P340,000, as well as buy-bust money, a mobile phone, and a sedan.

READ: Cebu buy-busts: 8 arrested, 2 drug dens shut down in separate raids

The confiscated substances were submitted to forensic laboratories for examination, while the suspects remain in custody pending the filing of charges.

Under Republic Act 9165, selling illegal drugs and operating a drug den are punishable by life imprisonment and fines of up to P10 million, while visiting a drug den carries a penalty of up to 20 years in prison and a fine of up to P500,000.

READ: Robin Padilla seeks annual mandatory drug tests for public officials

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