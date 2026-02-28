Paciones-Dorona WBO regional title showdown rescheduled

AJ Paciones | Facebook photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebuano boxing contender AJ Paciones has been forced to postpone his scheduled title defense after reportedly suffering dehydration prior to the official weigh-in last Friday in Parañaque City.

International boxing judge Edward Ligas confirmed the development through a Facebook post, revealing that Paciones was hospitalized due to dehydration.

Paciones was originally set to defend his World Boxing Organization (WBO) Oriental flyweight title against fellow Filipino Nathaniel Dorona in the main event of the Elorde UKC Promotions card, in partnership with the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) and RCT Promotions, at the Elorde Grand Ballroom Sports Complex.

READ: Unbeaten Cebuano pug AJ Paciones joins Viva Promotions

According to Ligas, both camps, along with the WBO, approved the rescheduling of the bout, which is now set for April 11.

Paciones remains one of the country’s rising prospects in the flyweight division. The former No. 1-ranked contender by the World Boxing Association (WBA) is currently rated No. 9 by the WBO, No. 14 by the World Boxing Council (WBC), and No. 15 by the International Boxing Federation (IBF).

READ: Paciones out as WBA’s top junior flyweight contender

The unbeaten Cebuano holds a perfect 12-0 record with seven knockouts. He made a strong impression in 2025 after capturing the WBO Oriental flyweight crown via a second-round knockout of Thailand’s Sanchai Yotboon in Thailand, before scoring another second-round stoppage win over Jeraldine Oclarit in Manila last October.

Dorona, meanwhile, brings his own unblemished record of nine wins with five knockouts into the rescheduled clash. The reigning Philippine-GAB Youth flyweight champion enjoyed a productive 2025 campaign, winning all three of his bouts.

With the postponement of the main event, the IBF Asia bantamweight showdown between Genesis Libranza and Hong Kong’s Rex Tso has been elevated as the new main event, headlining what remains a stacked card featuring both rising prospects and seasoned fighters.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP