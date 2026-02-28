Swiss GM Peng rules Manny Pacquiao International Open

| Stock photo / CDN Digital

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Swiss Grandmaster (GM) Li Min Peng emerged as the surprise champion of the Open division in the ongoing Manny Pacquiao International Open Chess Tournament in General Santos City.

Peng clinched the title after a strong late surge in the nine-round tournament, overcoming a crowded leaderboard where he hovered within the top five for most of the competition.

He secured the championship through superior tiebreak points, edging Sweden’s Platon Galperin to pocket the top prize worth $20,000.

READ: Indonesian GM takes lead at Manny Pacquiao Int’l Open; Cebu contenders slip

The Swiss GM delivered crucial victories in the final two rounds, defeating Vietnamese GM Duc Hoa Nguyen and Filipino International Master (IM) Christian Karlo Arca to seal the triumph.

GM Li Min Peng | FIDE Chess photo

Finishing third in the prestigious, cash-rich tournament was Bulgarian GM Arkadij Naiditsch, who tallied 6.5 points.

READ: IM Kim Steven Yap stuns Uzbek GM in Manny Pacquiao chess

Arca and Filipino GM Daniel Quizon placed eighth and ninth, respectively, both scoring six points.

Among the Cebuano campaigners, IM Kim Steven Yap, who figured prominently in the early rounds, settled for 19th place with 5.5 points.

Fellow Cebuano Diego Abraham Caparino finished 26th with 5.0 points, while Arena Grandmaster (AGM) Venancio Loyola wound up at 50th place with 3.0 points.

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