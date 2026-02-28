Skywalk at USC Talamban proposed

The Cebu City Council unanimously approved a resolution requesting the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) to fund and build a pedestrian skywalk along the highway fronting the USC-Talamban Campus. | Screengrab from Google Maps

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu City Council has formally requested the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) to fund and construct a pedestrian skywalk along the highway fronting the University of San Carlos (USC) – Talamban Campus.

The request was made through a resolution authored by Councilor Alvin Arcilla. It was unanimously approved during the council’s session this week.

In the resolution, the council noted that students, faculty members, nearby residents, motorists, and other members of the public frequently cross the busy highway in the absence of adequate pedestrian infrastructure, exposing them to potential harm.

“WHEREAS, the construction of a skywalk in the said location would significantly enhance road safety, pedestrian protection, and traffic flow, consistent with national and local policies on public safety and infrastructure development,” it said.

READ: 9 Mandaue skywalks rehabilitated through Adopt-a-Skywalk Program

Furthermore, the council pointed out that the DPWH has both the technical authority and funding mechanisms to implement road safety infrastructure projects along national highways.

Under the measure, the city government is respectfully requesting the DPWH to allocate the necessary funds and undertake the construction of a pedestrian overpass near the Talamban campus to ensure the safety and welfare of students, motorists, and the general public.

Copies of the approved resolution will be furnished to the DPWH Central Office, the DPWH Regional Office VII, the Office of the City Mayor, the Cebu City Transportation Office, and the University of San Carlos – Talamban Campus administration for their information and appropriate action.

The stretch of highway fronting the university is among the busiest corridors in the northern part of Cebu City, with steady foot traffic from the campus community and surrounding establishments.

City officials have not specified a proposed timeline for the project, pending action from the DPWH.

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