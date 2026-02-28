Early morning fire razes 7 houses in Basak, Lapu-Lapu City

Responders arrive to contain the fire that hit Sitio Sto. Niño in Barangay Basak, Lapu-Lapu City. | Photo courtesy of Lapu-Lapu City Information Office/FB

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu — At least seven houses were damaged in a residential fire that hit Sitio Sto. Niño in Barangay Basak, Lapu-Lapu City, around 3 a.m. on Saturday, February 28.

Firefighters from the Lapu-Lapu City Fire District and Lapu-Lapu City Rescue, along with fire volunteers, responded to the scene.

According to the Lapu-Lapu City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (DRRM), five houses were totally damaged, while two sustained partial damage.

Lapu-Lapu City fire victims

Latest updates showed a total of 39 individuals were affected by the incident, including 19 males and 20 females. No injuries or fatalities have been reported as of writing.

READ: Cebu City: Fires hit Punta Princesa, Kalubihan early Monday

As of 11 a.m., the City Social Welfare and Development Office (CSWDO) had recorded 11 displaced families, consisting of eight homeowners and three sharers.

CSWDO Officer-in-Charge Shiela Baylosis told CDN Digital that seven of the displaced families are currently staying at the evacuation center set up at the Barangay Basak Gym.

The remaining families have found alternative housing while recovery and clearing operations continue.

The City Health Office is stationed at the evacuation site, providing medical checkups and medicines to those affected.

Meanwhile, the DRRM Humanitarian Assistance Response Team is preparing to distribute food packs and non-food items to the affected families.

Read: Elderly woman killed in Lapu-Lapu City fire

CSWDO staff are also conducting interviews and assessments to verify the needs of those displaced by the fire.

“We are now profiling the families in preparation for financial assistance,” Baylosis said.

She added that residents with totally damaged homes will receive ₱30,000, while those with partial damages will get ₱10,000. Sharers could get ₱8,000, subject to available funds.

Authorities continue to investigate the cause of the fire.

READ: 177 families displaced in Bacolod fire

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